Covent Garden launches fitness initiatives championing budding athletes

With the recent record-breaking turnout at the TSC London Marathon and a plethora of upcoming sporting events on the horizon, a west London estate is set to support budding athletes with a number of initiatives.

From the latest sportswear, fitness experiences and healthy eating, Covent Garden is offering inspiration to live out your best fitness era in the coming weeks; all in one handy destination.

With everything from training sessions to complimentary meals, here’s City A.M.‘s pick of the top health and wellbeing brands offering support to fitness fanatics.

Fitness classes

Experience the rush of a live class at London’s exclusive Peloton Studios, from spinning and running to a full-body boot camp. Nothing feels better than a workout, especially when led by world-renowned instructors, and surrounded by like-minded people.

Take a class Friday through Sunday when the studios are open to the public, and discover the Peloton Store, stocked with Peloton Bikes, accessories and top-of-the-range sports apparel.

Recovery

Stetching before and after a workout is super important. So athletes can get up to 15 per cent off at Stretch Inc. Offering assisted stretching and mobility services, Stretch Inc is the perfect place for a post-running sports massage, injury assessment and rehab.

Training essentials

Covent Garden will be supporting runners of the London Marathon with exclusive offers, events and discounts at several stores as well as many post-marathon classes at local studios. The estate has a range of restaurants for the ultimate carb-loading or refuelling and runners can celebrate the triumph with exclusive discounts at a range of shops including GANNI, Fred Perry, and Missoma.

Running ready

HOKA will host upcoming run clubs on 24 April, accompanied by ‘The Rundown,’ visitors will have a chance to test shoes on a scenic 5 km around Covent Garden. Since opening in October, HOKA has hosted over 30 run clubs, recycled 120 pairs of shoes with ‘Jog On’ recycling service, and welcomed over 250,000 visitors. Runners can also relax and recuperate at HOKA with 15 per cent off.

Nutrition

Nothing says refuelling like protein! So London Marathon medallists who visit Gaucho between 21 to 25 April can enjoy a premium Argentinian steak alongside a choice of sides and sauces all for £30. The Petersham will host a mind & body talk and dinner on 22 April, with psychotherapist and Kundalini yoga teacher, Carolyn Cowan.

Find Covent Garden at WC2E 8RF.