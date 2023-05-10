West Ham peaking ahead of Conference League and Premier League run-in

West Ham are peaking ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar, according to manager David Moyes.

The Hammers returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at the weekend, a result which has given Moyes’s men renewed hope of surviving in the Premier League.

West Ham are currently 15th, seven points clear of the relegation places with three games to play, and will this evening look to get off to a good start in their last-four tie with Dutch opponents. The former United and Everton boss says his side are peaking for the run-in.

West Ham Fergie time

“I remember Sir Alex Ferguson always used to talk about that this was the time of the year where you had to be at your best,” Moyes said.

“It tends to be now that games are really important; semi-finals, finals, league games you have to win.

“Having your best form at this time of the season is always important. I do believe that we are playing some of our best stuff just now. I think we can still get much better and I’m hoping we’re going to show that in the coming games.”

A positive result in London will give West Ham an advantage going into next week’s second leg with Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

Bar the 1999 Intertoto Cup, West Ham have not won a trophy since the 1980 FA Cup, when they beat Arsenal in the final at Wembley.

Moyes came close to ending that wait for silverware last year only to see West Ham succumb in the semi-finals of the Europa League to eventual winners

Eintracht Frankfurt.

Swiss side Basel and Fiorentina of Italy will contest the other semi-final in Europe’s third tier competition tonight. The final is due to be played on 7 June at Prague’s Fortuna Arena.