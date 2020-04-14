Deaths in England and Wales hit 16,387 in a week with coronavirus involved in 21 per cent

Registered deaths in England and Wales hit 16,387 in the week ending 3 April with coronavirus mentioned in 21 per cent of cases, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today.

The ONS said this was the highest total since it started compiling weekly statistics in 2005.

“The 16,387 deaths that were registered in England and Wales during the week ending 3 April is the highest weekly total since we started compiling weekly deaths data in 2005,” Nick Stripe, head of health analysis and life events at the ONS said.

Read more: Coronavirus: UK death toll passes 10,000

The number of deaths in England and Wales jumped by 5,246 compared to the previous week and stood at 6,082 more than the five-year average.

Coronavirus was mentioned in relation to 3,475 deaths (21.2 per cent), this compares with 539 (4.8 per cent) in the previous week.

In London, nearly half (46.6 per cent) of deaths registered mentioned covid-19; the West Midlands also had a high proportion of covid-19 deaths, accounting for 22.1 per cent of deaths registered.

“The latest comparable data for deaths involving covid-19 with a date of death up to 3 April, show there were 6,235 deaths in England and Wales.

“When looking at data for England, this is 15 per cent higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of covid-19 on the death certificate, including suspected covid-19, as well as deaths in the community.

Read more: Top scientists to review impact of UK coronavirus lockdown