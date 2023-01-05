Watch Netflix trailer for tennis’ Drive to Survive-style series Break Point

Tennis’ version of Drive to Survive, Break Point, is set to air on Netflix on Friday. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Netflix have released a lengthy trailer for Tennis’ new all-action series Break Point, which aims to emulate Formula 1 success Drive to Survive.

Released next Friday, the docu-series will see cameras follow some of the sport’s biggest names with the aim of building brands within tennis.

Break Point trailer

In a description, Netflix state: “Break Point follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one.

“Break Point gets up close and personal with top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours.”

Succession in tennis

The series appears to use Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova as its narrators and experts while the focus of the series appears to be how the sport will replace its big stars such as Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

Formula 1 chiefs and team bosses have cited Drive to Survive as a key reason behind the explosion of support in the sport.

Golf and cycling are also set to receive their own fly-on-the-wall documentaries this year as sports begin to look towards video content to help their sports grow.

City A.M. reported in 2022 that the Six Nations is also set to enter into a docu-series agreement with Netflix.