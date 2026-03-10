VIPR Announces Strategic Engagement with Aon to Transform Delegated Authority Operations

VIPR Solutions, a leading provider of Delegated Authority technology, has announced a multi-year engagement with Aon plc (NYSE: AON) to automate and enhance delegated authority operations across Aon’s global reinsurance platform.

The engagement will see Aon implement VIPR’s technology suite to drive operational transparency, data accuracy, and speed to market across its delegated authority business. Through intelligent automation of bordereaux management, data analytics, and coverholder administration, VIPR technology will enable Aon to scale its operations whilst maintaining the clarity and control essential to its clients.

The engagement reinforces VIPR’s position as the trusted technology partner for delegated authority, bringing its enterprise client base to four of the world’s top ten (re)insurance brokers by revenue.

Paul Templar, Co-Founder and CEO at VIPR, said: “Aon’s decision to choose VIPR reflects a shared commitment to transforming delegated authority through technology. This engagement demonstrates that leading global brokers recognise intelligent automation as critical to delivering superior client outcomes and operational excellence.”

Bob Olson, Risk Capital Chief Product Officer, and CIO Reinsurance, Aon said: “We continue to explore and invest in solutions that enhance value and drive better decisions for our clients. Our engagement with VIPR helps us to achieve this goal across our growing delegated authority operations.”

About VIPR

Founded in 2009, VIPR Solutions is a leading technology provider for the global delegated insurance sector. VIPR offers robust solutions for bordereau reporting, automating key back-office tasks such as bordereaux management, coverholder management, and regulatory compliance.

Trusted by a wide range of clients globally, with the largest share of Lloyd’s Managing Agents and an increasing number of leading brokers using VIPR platforms, VIPR is present in the UK, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, US and Canada. With a strong commitment to data security and privacy, VIPR is a SOC 2 compliant organisation, ensuring the highest standards for our customers. Follow VIPR on LinkedIn and X. Stay up to date by visiting VIPR’s newsroom.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram . Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon’s newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Contact

Press contact for VIPR: Matt Beasley, tel. +44 7384 466 791, mbeasley@fullcirclecomms.co.uk

