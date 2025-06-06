Val and Sam can prove different class in Derby Day handicap

Ralph Beckett’s Valvano demands respect at Epsom on Derby Day

The race that immediately follows the Derby, the 4:15pm, does naturally have somewhat of a “after the Lord Mayor’s show” feel to it, but nevertheless, I think punters can benefit from the World Pool exotics on offer.

In this Class 2 Handicap is open to four-year-olds and above rated between 0-105, the pair that stick out to me are VALVANO and SAM HAWKENS.

Valvanoburst onto the scene as a two-year-old winning his maiden by six lengths and then rubbed shoulders with subsequent 2,000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes hero Notable Speech at Kempton.

He was only beaten by two lengths on that occasion, and he marked himself out as a horse to follow for a big day.

Since then, he’s been gelded and gone handicapping, placing third, fifth and fourth in his last three starts, and with Beckett having trained the winner of this race back in 2016, he has a solid chance of victory again here.

William Haggas’ sole entry, Sam Hawkens, also catches the eye.

After his gelding operation in December, this son of Galileo looks to be on an upward curve, most recently seen winning on the all-weather at Newcastle.

Jockey Tom Marquand did the steering that day, and the pair put in a smart performance to fly up the nearside rail and win by almost two lengths.

Carrying a light weight with Marquand booked to ride again, the pair will be hoping to continue this form back on turf.

In what looks like a race where the aforementioned front two in the betting look to have something in hand over their rivals, I think the smart play is to combine the pair into a World Pool Quinella, predicting that they finish in the first two in any order.

Pointers

Valvano, Sam Hawkens (World Pool Quinella) 4.15pm, Epsom Downs