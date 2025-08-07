US Open tennis prize money soars as players get record purse cut

Players at this year’s US Open are set to enjoy a record prize purse for a grand slam as Flushing Meadows splashes the cash.

Players at this year’s US Open are set to enjoy a record prize purse for a grand slam as Flushing Meadows splashes the cash.

Singles winners in New York this autumn will each receive £3.7m for lifting silverware on the court of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It trumps the prize purse for the previous three grand slams this year – in Melbourne, Paris and London – and it tops the winning payout for last year’s ATP Finals (£3.6m).

The sum for the winners is up 39 per cent on last year while the total prize purse – £63m – represents a 20 per cent uptick on 2024’s £56m pot.

Finalists in the singles competitions will see their prize money rise to £1.8m this year, while losing semi-finalists will get £940,000.

It comes as US Open organisers have extended the tournament to three weeks to make room for a new controversial mixed doubles competition which is set to see many singles players pair up.

Confirmed pairs include Carlos Alcaraz and Brit Emma Raducanu, and Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

The total offering – including hotel costs and all competitions through to the US Open Wheelchair championship – will top $90m this year. Organisers state the singles prize pots will represent “the largest winning payout in the sport” despite the invite-only Six Kings Slam offering $1.5m for simply turning up, while Jannik Sinner took home $6m from Saudi Arabia in 2024.

“The US Open has made a deliberate and concerted effort to ensure double-digit percentage increases from 2024 in all rounds of all events for all players,” a statement read, “while at the same time significantly increasing the percentage of prize money for athletes playing deep into the singles draws.”

The doubles cheques are up 23 per cent to nearly $5m. “For the first time ever, the winning teams from the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments will earn $1m in prize money,” organisers state.

The US Open begins on 24 August and continues through until 7 September.