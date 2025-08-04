Britain’s Ross Hutchins named CEO of International Tennis Federation

British former tennis player Ross Hutchins is leaving the ATP Tour to become CEO of the ITF

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has appointed former British tennis player Ross Hutchins as its new chief executive officer.

Hutchins, 40, is currently ATP’s chief sporting officer and will start in his new role at the end of October 2025. He will succeed Kelly Fairweather, who earlier this year announced he would step down after nine years at the ITF.

“It is an honour to be joining the ITF at such a pivotal time for the sport, and I am delighted to be taking on the role,” Hutchins said.

“After an enjoyable and fulfilling 11 years at the ATP for which I am very grateful, the time is right for a new challenge.”

The ITF is best known for organising the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Doubles specialist Hutchins is a former member of Great Britain’s Davis Cup team, playing in four ties between 2008 and 2012.

“The breadth of the work the ITF undertakes is inspiring, with its continual goal to drive the sport forward across all levels of the game and I am extremely excited and energised for the challenge ahead.

“I look forward to working with the president, board, the tennis family, all partners and our 213 member nations to help ensure our sport continues to thrive both domestically and internationally, and remains a game for life that all our current and future fans can enjoy.”

Hutchins won silver at the Commonwealth Games

As a doubles player, Wimbledon-born Hutchins won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010 and represented Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics.

Since retiring from tennis, Hutchins has held multiple executive roles with the ATP Tour.

ITF President David Haggerty said: “We are delighted to welcome Ross as the new CEO of the ITF. As the long-standing global guardian of the game, the ITF has a unique responsibility to protect and grow tennis worldwide, at every level.

“In recent years, the ITF has built strong momentum across key areas, from digital innovation and the restructuring of our tours to the introduction of a balanced calendar, and the continued growth of wheelchair tennis.

“Ross brings the leadership, vision and experience to the ITF that will help us deliver on our mission for the benefit of players, fans and nations around the world.”