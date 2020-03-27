UK coronavirus: Firefighters to recover dead bodies if crisis worsens

British firefighters will help the UK government recover dead bodies should the UK coronavirus outbreak lead to mass casualties.



The London Fire Brigade will also deploy firefighters to drive ambulances. And they will deliver food to the elderly and vulnerable amid the UK coronavirus lockdown.



The emergency service will continue to respond to fires and urgent callouts like car crashes. But it has also agreed to extra responsibilities amid the UK coronavirus crisis.



UK coronavirus outbreak ‘unparalleled’

The temporary measures to fight the Covid-19 outbreak will initially run for two months.

That will see the UK’s 48,000 firefighters work to support the public during the lockdown period.



Britain has so far counted 578 deaths from Covid-19. And the number of confirmed UK coronavirus cases has hit 11,658.

The National Employers, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and the Fire Brigade Union agreed on the historic measures today.

“We face a public health crisis unparalleled in our lifetimes. The coronavirus outbreak is now a humanitarian emergency and firefighters rightly want to help their communities,” Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said.

“To get through this, we must find ways to work together with other emergency services. Firefighters are fantastic at teamwork, are experienced in driving emergency vehicles and, as a service rooted in the community, may be best placed to deliver essential items to the most vulnerable.

“Many fear the loss of life in this outbreak could be overwhelming – and firefighters, who often handle terrible situations and incidents, are ready to step in to assist with body retrieval.”

Emergency services ask for more help

Wrack warned of a “great” strain on all UK emergency services amid the coronavirus crisis.



The government has asked tens of thousands of retired doctors and nurses to return to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

And the London Ambulance Service today appealed to former paramedics and control room workers for help. The Metropolitan Police has asked for officers who have retired in the last five years to come back to work.

Yesterday health secretary Matt Hancock said 560,000 Brits have volunteered to help the NHS amid the UK coronavirus crisis.

