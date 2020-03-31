UK coronavirus death toll rises 381 to 1,789

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK rose 27 per cent in the past day to 1,789, according to government figures.

Figures from the Department of Health show an increase of 381 deaths, by far the biggest daily increase so far.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK rose 14 per cent to 25,150.

The death toll figures released by the government have only included patients in hospital. An additional 40 previously unreported coronavirus deaths occurred in England and Wales earlier this month, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The new figures include deaths outside hospitals, including those in homes and care homes, and also includes patients who have not tested positive for the virus but are suspected of having Covid-19.

The figures are the first set of backdated coronavirus deaths in the UK, which it will now publish every Tuesday morning.

Earlier the Prime Minister chaired a cabinet meeting by videolink as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Health secretary Matt Hancock and Scotland secretary Alister Jack have also tested positive after displaying symptoms.

He told ministers: “The situation is going to get worse before it gets better – but it will get better.”

Following complaints of police officers being overzealous with powers, transport secretary Grant Shapps admitted that some officers have gone too far in enforcing the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Police were given emergency powers last week to issue £60 fines, reduced to £30 if paid in 14 days, for anyone not following the government’s social distancing instructions.

Former Supreme Court judge Lord Jonathan Sumption said yesterday that the UK risked turning into a “police state”.

