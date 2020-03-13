UK coronavirus cases hit new total of 798 after biggest daily jump so far

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has risen by 208 in the last 24 hours to bring the total to 798.

It is the biggest increase in a single day since the pandemic arrived in the UK.

The department of health said that as of 9am this morning a total of 32,771 people have been tested for Covid-19.

Of those, 31,973 were found not to have the disease. The death toll is currently 10, the department added.

There are now a reported 136 cases in London, with a further 83 in the South East.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the government’s new measures to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak yesterday.

The UK moved to the “delay” phase of efforts to deal with the pandemic in a bid to spread the peak of the outbreak.

In a speech, Johnson said: “We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst public health crisis for a generation.

“It is going to spread further and I must level with you, I must level with the British public: many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

At the same time, the government’s top scientific adviser said despite official figures, as many as 10,000 people may have been infected already.

The government’s new advice is for anyone with a new persistent cough or high temperature to stay at home and self-isolate for at least seven days.

It also said at this stage there was no need to close schools or cancel sporting events.

Despite this, professional football has been suspended throughout the UK today, and a number of other global events have also been impacted.

This afternoon, the Welsh Rugby Union announced a decision to postpone its Six Nations match with Scotland just 24 hours prior to kick off, despite claiming it would go ahead as recently as this morning.