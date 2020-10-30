US breaks daily record for coronavirus cases as total infections hit nine million

The United States broke its single-day record for new coronavirus infections yesterday, with the country reporting over 91,000 new cases.

Thursday’s surge in cases, which comes less than a week before the US election, also hospitalisations hit new highs in many states, according to a tally by Reuters.

The previous one-day record for US cases was 84,169 on 23 October. Globally, India holds the record for new infections in a single day at 97,894 infections on 17 September.

A tally by the New York Times now puts the total number of cases in the US at nine million since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Deaths and hospitalisations are also mounting in the US, with daily deaths surpassing 1,000 for the third time this month yesterday. The number of patients hospitalised with the virus has climbed over 50 per cent this month to to 46,000 – the highest figure since mid-August.

Over 229,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US, giving it the world’s highest death toll.

The White House’s coronavirus taskforce said the nation is heading in the wrong direction, and warned of an “unrelenting” spread of the virus that requires aggressive action to curb the spread of the disease.

Many of the states hardest hit by the fresh rise in cases are set to be hotly-contested in next week’s election such as Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which will play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the vote.

Some 12 states set fresh one-day records for new cases on Thursday: Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio and Oregon.