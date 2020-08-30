Coronavirus: global cases hit 25 million, as new infections grow in Spain and France

Coronavirus cases globally surged past 25 million today, according to a Reuters tally, as India notched up a worldwide record for daily new cases in the pandemic.

India yesterday announced its biggest ever single-day jump in coronavirus infections of any nation in the Covid-19 pandemic – 78,761 cases.

Read more: UK businesses rush to mitigate impact of India lockdown

The United States reported 44,258 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to the CDC, evidence that its seven-day rolling average of new transmissions is easing.

Russia reported 4,980 new cases on Saturday, an increase of around 50 people on the previous 24 hour period.

Meanwhile, France looks to be following neighbouring Spain with a resurgence in higher daily case tallies.

France reported 5,453 new confirmed cases on Saturday, and the health ministry described the situation as “worrying” following a spike the previous day when the country registered its highest number of cases since mid-March.

Daily figures for new case in Spain surged in August, hitting more than 9,779 on Friday.

Read more: Spain sees surge in Covid-19 cases with daily post-lockdown record

However, with lower hospitalisation rates for COVID-19 now than earlier in the pandemic, neither country has had to again deal with the overburdened hospitals as occured in March.