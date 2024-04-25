Profits surge at Michael McIntyre and Jonathan Ross talent agency after international tour success

Michael McIntyre is on the books of Off the Kerb Productions.

The talent agency that represents stars such as Michael McIntyre and Jonathan Ross has seen a surge in its turnover and profits after the success of an international tour.

Off The Kerb Productions has posted a turnover of £51m for the year to April 30, 2023, up from £28.2m, according to recently-filed accounts with Companies House.

The London-headquartered company has also revealed its pre-tax profits increased from £1.7m to £5.1m over the same period.

Off The Kerb Productions was founded in 1981 and also represents the likes of Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Kevin Bridges, Alan Carr, Jack Dee, Adam Hills, Rosie Jones, Russel Kane, Judi Love, Dara Ó Briain, Romesh Ranganathan, Jon Richardson and Josh Widdicombe.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The success of Off The Kerb Productions is due to its stable of talented comedians. We work closely with the artists in order to develop them.

“The year was a busy year with all rescheduled tours going ahead along with new tours, an area tour and overseas income which has increased our turnover significantly.

“We believe 2024 will be another good year with various new contracts and another arena tour.

“Together with the biggest name acts that are managed by off The Kerb Productions, the group considers that the strong artist base and its strong relationships with these artists helps to give a positive outlook for the future.”

Off The Kerb Productions added: “In the post year end period, levels of trade are high and this is expected to continue across all revenue streams.”

During the year, the company received £50.5m in artist management fees, up from £27.7m, but royalties dipped from £527,020 to £463,165.

In the UK, the firm’s turnover surged from £27.9m to £47.5m and from £249,995 to £3.4m in the rest of the world.