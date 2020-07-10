US coronavirus cases rise by record 60,565 in single day

The US reported at least 60,565 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new record increase and the second day in a row infections have risen by at least 60,000, according to a Reuters tally.

For a third day in a row, US coronavirus deaths climbed by more than 800, the highest levels seen since early June, according to the tally.

Read more: US sees 1.3m new jobless claims as coronavirus cases remain high

Florida reported a record increase of 120 deaths and California had 136 new fatalities, not far from a record of 149 set the previous day, according to the tally.

With California, Florida and Texas recently breaking records, hopes are fading for an economic revival. And US stocks closed down about one per cent as investors worry another coronavirus lockdown will cripple businesses.

Even outside the nation’s three most populous states, cases are rising. Alabama, Montana and Wisconsin recorded their biggest one-day rise in cases ever on Thursday.

Infections are increasing in 41 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

The previous record was on Wednesday when US coronavirus cases rose by 60,541 in a single day.

The US has reported more than 3.1m cases total and over 133,000 deaths from the virus, making some Americans hesitant to return to public spaces and patronize businesses despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to downplay the risks.

“There is a growing feeling that things are going backwards in terms of the health emergency,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

Read more: FTSE 100 opens lower as US coronavirus cases jump

“Yesterday, it was reported that Tokyo posted a record number of new cases, while Hong Kong will retighten restrictions on account of the number of fresh cases. In the US, Alabama saw a record number of cases, while Florida posted a record number of hospitalisations and fatalities.

“Earlier in the week, the WHO said it wouldn’t be surprised if the death rate increases as the infection rate has risen recently, but the fatality rate is still lagging behind. Traders will be paying close attention to the number of deaths, as that could be the tipping point for politicians to reverse the reopening of their economies.”