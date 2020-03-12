Brits with coronavirus symptoms urged to stay at home for seven days

Brits with symptoms of coronavirus have been told to stay at home for seven days under new guidance outlined by the government.

Anyone with a recent onset of a continuous cough or a high temperature has been told to self-isolate, even if the symptoms are mild.

It comes as the UK entered the “delay” phase of its four-step plan to tackle the spread of the virus. The second phase means large public gatherings such as sports events could be banned.

From Friday, school trips abroad will be banned and the government has advised people not to go on cruises.

A total of 10 people have died in the UK from coronavirus. There are now 595 confirmed cases across the country, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson today warned the true number could be much higher.

Read more: PM warns ‘many more families will lose loved ones’ to coronavirus

Do I have coronavirus?

The most common symptoms of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, are the recent onset of:

A new continuous cough

High temperature

For most people, coronavirus will only be a mild infection.

What should I do if I have coronavirus symptoms?

The government has advised anyone with symptoms of coronavirus infection, however mild, to stay at home and not leave their house for seven days from when the symptoms started.



Anyone with symptoms should also stay at least two metres — roughly three steps — away from other people in their home where possible.



Sleep alone, if that is possible.



Everyone with or without symptoms has been encouraged to wash their hands regularly for 20 seconds using soap and water.



People with symptoms should stay away from vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.



You do not need to call 111 to go into self-isolation. But if your symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after seven days contact NHS 111 online.



There will not be testing for people self-isolating with mild symptoms – the advice is designed to help people prevent the spread.



What should I do if I have to self-isolate?

People in self-isolation must remain at home. You must not go to work, school, or public areas, and must not use public transport or taxis.

When in self-isolation, you should stay in a well-ventilated room with a window that can be opened. Keeping the window open as much as possible will help to keep clean air moving through the room.

Try to separate yourself from other people in your home and keep the door closed. In any instance, you should aim to keep two metres (three steps) away from other people.

Use your own toothbrushes, eating and drinking utensils (including cups and glasses in the bathroom and bedroom), dishes, drinks, towels, washcloths or bed linen.

If you have your own garden it is fine to use it as long as you keep two metres away from other members of your household. If possible they should use the outside area separately.

Do not have visitors in your home.

At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs and cats can be infected with coronavirus

Use of shared spaces

If you live with other people, minimise the amount of time you spend in shared spaces. Use a separate bathroom from other people in the house if possible.

If you do share toilet and bathroom, it is important that you clean them after you have used them every time (e.g. wiping surfaces you have come in contact with).

Another tip is to consider drawing up a rota for bathing, with you using the facilities last, before thoroughly cleaning the bath, sink and toilet yourself.

If you share a kitchen with others, avoid using it whilst others are present. Take your meals back to your room to eat. If you have one, use a dishwasher to clean and dry your used crockery and cutlery.

What if I am breastfeeding?

There is currently no clinical evidence to suggest that the virus can be transmitted through breast milk.

Authorities believe the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh any risk from transmitting the virus through breast milk or close contact.

If you wish to breastfeed, you should take precautions to limit potential spread of Covid-19 to the baby:

Wash your hands before touching the baby, breast pump or bottles;

Avoid coughing or sneezing on the baby while feeding at the breast;

If you use a breast pump, clean it as recommended by the manufacturer after each use;

Consider asking someone who is well to feed your expressed breast milk to the baby

If you are feeding with formula or expressed milk, you should sterilise the equipment carefully before each use. You should not share bottles or a breast pump with someone else.

Read more: Coronavirus: Sturgeon confirms UK move to delay stage, but schools won’t be closed (yet)

Cleaning and disposing of waste

When cleaning you should use your usual household products such as bleach and detergent.

Personal waste (e.g. used tissues) and disposable cleaning cloths can be stored securely within disposable rubbish bags. These bags should be placed into another bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste within your own room. This should be put aside for at least 72 hours before being put in your usual external household waste bin.

Laundry

Do not shake dirty laundry. This minimises the risk of dispersing the virus through the air.

Wash items as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.. Dirty laundry that has been in contact with an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.

If you do not have a washing machine you can then take your laundry to a launderette after your isolation period has ended.

If you do not have a washing machine wait a further 72 hours after your 7 day isolation period has ended when you can then take your laundry to a public laundromat.

What you can do to help you get better

Drink water to keep yourself hydrated; you should drink enough during the day so your urine (pee) is a pale clear colour.

You can use over-the-counter medications, such as paracetamol, to help with some of your symptoms. Use these according to the instructions on the packet/label and do not exceed the recommended dose.

Wash your hands often, for 20 seconds, with soap and water. Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Facemasks

Health authorities do not recommend the use of facemasks as an effective means of containing the spread of the virus.

Facemasks play an important role in clinical settings, such as hospitals, but there’s very little evidence of benefit from their use outside of these settings. However if you receive external care you may be asked to wear a mask to minimise the risk to your carer.