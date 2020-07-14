FTSE 100 drops amid US-China tensions and rising coronavirus cases

The FTSE 100 dropped at the open as the return of coronavirus restrictions in the US state of California and simmering US-China tensions spooked investors.

London’s main stock index dropped 0.7 per cent to 6,131 points. The FTSE 250 index of slightly smaller companies fell 1.2 per cent.

In Asia overnight, China’s CSI 300 index dropped one per cent as China criticised the US for rejecting Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea.

Tensions also flared between the world’s two biggest economies when China imposed sanctions on a group of US lawmakers. The move was in retaliation for measures from Washington in response to alleged human rights violations in China.

Hong Kong’s Hang Sang index fell 1.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.9 per cent.

US stocks dropped yesterday as coronavirus cases continued to rise across the country. Lockdown restrictions were reimposed in California, one of the country’s richest states.

More than 61,000 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the US on Monday. That is the second-highest daily total so far.

California governor Gavin Newsom yesterday announced the state would close all bars. It will also close indoor services in restaurants, movie theatres, museums and other venues.

FTSE 100 slips after UK economy underwhelms

The FTSE 100 was also weighed down by weaker-than-expected UK GDP figures from May.

The UK economy expanded just 1.8 per cent after a historic crash of 20.3 per cent in April, significantly undershooting expectations of a five per cent expansion.

May’s figures were “a disappointing first step on the road to recovery,” said Thomas Pugh, UK economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

He said the lower-than-expected UK GDP growth “suggests that hopes of a rapid rebound from the lockdown are wide of the mark”.

The pound was down 0.3 per cent at $1.251 as investors bought the safe-haven dollar. The euro was down 0.1 per cent at $1.133.

Markets await the first big wave of earnings reports from major US firms this afternoon.