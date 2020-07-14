UK economy grows by less than expected in May after April crash

The UK economy grew at a slower rate than expected in May after April’s historic crash, official statistics have shown, in a sign that the recovery could be weaker than anticipated.

Britain’s economy expanded by 1.8 per cent in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, after shrinking by an enormous 20.4 per cent in April. Analysts had expected growth of around five per cent.

The return of growth in May will cheer policymakers although it says relatively little about the path of the UK’s economic recovery, given that it came after a historic plunge in April.

Deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow said: “Manufacturing and house building showed signs of recovery as some businesses saw staff return to work. Despite this, the economy was still a quarter smaller in May than in February, before the full effects of the pandemic struck.

“In the important services sector, we saw some pickup in retail, which saw record online sales. However, with lockdown restrictions remaining in place, many other services remained in the doldrums, with a number of areas seeing further declines.”

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey yesterday said: “We are seeing the economy come back now somewhat, because obviously the restrictions are beginning to be lifted.”

But he cautioned: “There’s a long way to go, we are very worried about jobs, as are a lot of people.”

The UK government began gradually easing the coronavirus lockdown in the middle of May.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged factories and construction sites to reopen. And he said people who could not work from home should return to the workplace.

The government gradually lifted more coronavirus lockdown restrictions in June and allowed pubs, restaurants and cafes to reopen last weekend.