Rishi Sunak unveils job retention bonus programme worth up to £9bn

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled a new “job retention bonus” scheme to encourage companies to bring back workers as the furlough programme is gradually wound down.

In his summer statement, Sunak said employers who bring back furloughed workers until the end of January will receive a one-off £1,000 payment for each employee.

Read more: Sunak slashes VAT on hospitality and tourism to five per cent

The government’s current job retention scheme has supported more than 9m people who were otherwise in danger of being laid off.

But Sunak said it must end in October. “Calling for endless extensions to the furlough is just as irresponsible as it would have been back in June to end the scheme overnight,” he said.

Companies will be expected to chip in to the scheme from August, with the payments increasing until October.

Sunak said he recognised that the end of the job retention scheme will be a painful moment. Economists have warned that unemployment is likely to jump.

Job retention bonus part of £30bn package

The chancellor, who only took the helm at the Treasury in February, said the new job retention bonus scheme seeks to ease the transition.

He said employees returning to work under the scheme “need to be doing decent work”. They will have to earn on average at least £520 per month between the end of the job retention scheme and the end of January 2021.

Sunak said it could cost up to £9bn. “We will pay the bonus for all furloughed employees,” Sunak said. “So if employers bring back all 9m this would be a £9bn policy to retain people in work.”

It was part of a bigger-than-expected stimulus package that also saw the chancellor slash VAT and stamp duty and announce vouchers for the hospitality sector. Overall the package could be worth up to £30bn.

Opening his statement, Sunak laid bare the challenges threatening the economy. “We are entering the second phase of our economic response,” he said. “We face profound economic challenges. World economic activity has slowed.”

“Household consumption, the biggest component of our economy, has fallen steeply. Businesses have stopped trading and stopped hiring.”

Read more: Rishi Sunak Summer Statement LIVE: VAT for hospitality and tourism cut from 20 to 5 per cent

He said that in two months the UK economy contracted by 25 per cent, the same amount it grew in the previous eight years.

Further details about the job retention bonus scheme will be announced in July, the Treasury said.