OBR: UK economy facing worst crash in 300 years and borrowing surge

The UK economy is on track for its biggest contraction in 300 years and an “unprecedented” rise in government borrowing, the UK’s budget watchdog has said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the economy is set to shrink by more than 10 per cent in 2020 even in the best-case scenario. UK GDP could contract by 14.3 per cent in the worst case.

Read more: UK economy grows by much less than expected in May after April crash

Government stimulus measures and a collapse in tax revenues will deliver “an unprecedented peacetime rise in borrowing,” the OBR said.

Public borrowing will likely rise this year to between 15 and 23 per cent of GDP, it said. That is much higher than during the financial crisis.

The report came as official figures showed the UK economy grew by 1.8 per cent in May. It was far less than expected after April’s crash of 20.3 per cent.

The OBR, founded in 2010 to keep an eye on government taxing and spending, produced three different scenarios for the path of the economy. It said this reflected the high level of uncertainty about growth.

UK economy could take two years to recover

In its central scenario, the OBR said the UK economy would only recover to its pre-coronavirus size by the end of 2022. This scenario said GDP was most likely to shrink by 12.4 per cent this year.

Unemployment would rise to 8.8 per cent in the central scenario this year. But it would then rise again to 10.1 per cent in 2021, the highest unemployment rate since the 1990s.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week unveiled a £30bn stimulus package to try to support the economy as the main government support schemes are unwound.

The OBR said that although Sunak’s summer statement came too recently to be fully analysed, it is likely that the government spending so far this year will add more than £190bn to total borrowing.

Read more: New job retention bonus at heart of Rishi Sunak’s £30bn spending spree

The government currently enjoys record low interest rates, meaning that the overall debt pile of more than 100 per cent of GDP is not a problem financially.

However, the OBR said that such conditions might not carry on forever. It said that “at some point” it “seems likely that there will be a need to raise tax revenues and/or reduce spending… to put the public finances on a sustainable path”.