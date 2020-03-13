Welcome to City A.M.’s live rundown of all the latest sporting events to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Please refresh your browser for live updates.

The Premier League, EFL and FA have decided to suspend all matches until early April following an emergency meeting this morning.

A number of other sports, including two Six Nations matches and England’s Test series in Sri Lanka have been postponed. The Formula One Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled.

11.07am: Premier League joins EFL in suspending games

The Premier League has joined the EFL in suspending matches until 3 April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It means all professional football across England has been called off for at least three weeks.

It comes after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Meanwhile Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy, three Leicester City players, and the entire first-team squads of Everton and Bournemouth, are all self-isolating.

The FA has also agreed to postpone games for the same period. It means England’s friendlies with Italy and Denmark scheduled for later this month will not go ahead, while the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship are also suspended.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England



Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

In a statement, the Premier League said: “Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

“Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

“In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

Following this morning’s announcement from @FA, the #ThreeLions’ games against Italy and Denmark will no longer take place in March.



Fans who purchased tickets can find refund information here:https://t.co/0sz6F8ndfi — England (@England) March 13, 2020

11.01am: Champions Cup ties in doubt as France calls off rugby

French rugby has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

French Rugby president Bernard Laporte said it was a decision taken in “national interest” and it comes after France’s Six Nations match with Ireland was suspended.

It means Ulster’s Champions Cup quarter-final with Toulouse on 5 April is all but certain to be suspended.

“We ask our entire network to scrupulously respect these instructions,” said Laporte.

“All championships, of all categories without exception, are suspended, as well as all activities of the Rugby Schools, in order to effectively combat the spread of Covid-19.”

The Pro14 has also been suspended indefinitely. The Irish Rugby Football Union has said no rugby will take place in Ireland until at least 29 March.

10.44am: EFL suspends matches until 3 April

The English Football League has opted to suspend all matches until 4 April, starting with immediate effect.

It means tonight’s match between Fulham and Brentford will not go ahead.

The EFL held an emergency meeting this morning to discuss the coronavirus and the board agreed unanimously to suspend the forthcoming matches, up until the 3 April.

However, it is not yet clear what the plan from there will be, despite the likelihood that the virus will still be spreading at that point.

It is thought that the Premier League, which has convened an emergency meeting this morning, is likely to follow suit.

10.30am: England’s two Test tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed

The English and Wales Cricket Board has announced that the Test series in Sri Lanka, due to begin next Thursday, has been postponed amid the coronavirus fears.

One of the main considerations is understood to have been the 3,000 travelling supporters, as well as the players and staff members who are already currently in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the ECB said: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have today made the decision to return our players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England,” said an ECB spokesperson.

“At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket.

“We would like to thank our colleagues at Sri Lanka Cricket for their outstanding support and assistance throughout this situation. We look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series.”

10.12am: Uefa postpones next week’s European matches

Uefa has this morning announced that next week’s Champions League and Europa League ties are to be postponed.

Manchester City’s tie with Real Madrid, and Juventus’ match against Lyon, had already been suspended. But now the other two Champions League Round of 16 affairs and eight Europa League round of 16 second legs have also been called off.

Uefa said: “In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed.

“Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course.”

It also means that the quarter-final draws, scheduled for 20 March, have also had to be postponed.

9.58am: Wales v Scotland to go ahead

The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed tomorrow’s Six Nations match with Scotland in Cardiff is set to go ahead.

It comes despite both Italy v England and France v Ireland being postponed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday there was not yet a need to cancel major sporting events despite the spreading virus.

A statement from WRU read: “WRU representatives have been in dialogue with Welsh Assembly Government minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething, who provided much needed clarity on the Cobra meeting held yesterday.

“Throughout the WRU Board have followed the scientific advice of government, Public Health Wales and medical experts and determined that any game would be held or postponed based on that advice.

“Enhanced facilities for hand washing and sanitisation will be available at the stadium and there are measures in place to manage any issues with attendees on the day. In addition supporters are urged to follow the advice that is widely available on government websites in relation to the virus.”

9.45am: Everton first-team in self-isolation

Everton’s first-team squad is now in self-isolation after a member of the squad reported symptoms of the coronavirus.

The club has taken the decision to close down all its workplaces including training facilities at Finch Farm and its stadium, Goodison Park.

In a statement, the club said: “The club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff.

“Everton will continue to adhere to UK Government and Public Health guidelines with regards to the closure of its facilities and wellbeing of staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning.”

🔵 | Club Statement. — Everton (@Everton) March 13, 2020

9.37am: Formula E’s season suspended

Formula E has suspended its season for the next two months. It had already been forced into postponing April’s race in Rome, with Italy the worst affected European country by the coronavirus outbreak.

But now events in Seoul, South Korea, and Paris, France, are set to follow suit.

The decision comes in part due to the sport’s ethos of racing in city centres and has been made in agreement with governing body, FIA.

The series had to cancel its Hong Kong race earlier this season due to civil unrest in the region.

Formula E founder and chairman, Alejandro Agag, said: “Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season.

“Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race.”

9.22: English Football League considers suspending season

The English Football League is also set to hold a meeting today “to make a decision on this weekend’s fixtures and beyond.”

Latest reports suggest that the EFL are likely to take the decision to suspend upcoming matches.

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony took to Twitter this morning to say he did want his team’s with Bolton this weekend to go ahead. Adding that one of Peterborough player was now in self-isolation.

“My manager & I agree btw does not want to travel to Bolton tomorrow. One of our players is now in self isolation awaiting results,” he said.

“We just played Pompey who just played Arsenal. Will be reaching out to @EFL today re this & if they are going to make us play tomorrow.”

My manager & I agree btw does not want to travel to Bolton tomorrow. One of our players is now in self isolation awaiting results. We just played Pompey who just played Arsenal. Will be reaching out to @EFL today re this & if they are going to make us play tomorrow. — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) March 13, 2020

9.15am: The Players Championship cancelled due to coronavirus

In golf, this weekend’s PGA Tour’s Players Championship at Sawgrass has been cancelled.

Organisers had originally insisted the tournament would continue, with the remaining three rounds to go ahead without spectators.

However, a decision was later taken to cancel the tournament altogether, as well as the next three weeks of PGA Tour events, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavouring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

9.00am: Premier League to hold emergency meeting

The Premier League is expected to hold an emergency meeting at 10.30am this morning after it was revealed late last night that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had contracted coronavirus.

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive for Covid-19, while Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy and three unidentified Leicester City players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms.

The news broke late on Thursday after the Premier League had released a statement to say that this weekend’s matches would go ahead as usual.

Arsenal’s match with Brighton this weekend has since been postponed with members of the first-team squad and staff having to self-isolate.

There have been calls for the Premier League to suspend the season, following in the footsteps of LaLiga and Serie A.

It comes after Arsenal’s match with Man City, due to be played on Wednesday, was postponed after it was revealed that Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who had contact with players at the Emirates two weeks earlier, had tested positive for the virus.