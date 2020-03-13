London mayoral election delayed for one year over coronavirus

The London mayoral election and all local and mayoral elections in England have been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Electoral Commission yesterday called for local and mayoral UK elections to be delayed until the autumn to “mitigate” the spread of coronavirus.

Read more: London mayoral election should be postponed, says Electoral Commission

The London election was due to take place on 7 May, with incumbent Sadiq Khan facing off against Tory rival Shaun Bailey and independent candidate Rory Stewart among others.

But the electoral watchdog wrote to the government yesterday to recommend all May polls are delayed. It said such a measure would “mitigate the impact on voters, campaigners and electoral administrators”.

London mayor Khan said yesterday he would not seek to change the date of the London election.

Today he vowed to help London through the coronavirus crisis as London’s number of infections rose to 136.

“The government has taken the decision to postpone the May elections for a year,” Khan said.

“I will continue to work with the government and experts to help London manage coronavirus over the weeks and months ahead. I will always do everything in my power to stand up for London.”

Read more: UK coronavirus case total hits 798 in biggest daily jump so far

The UK posted its largest rise in coronavirus cases so far overnight. It counted 208 new infections this morning to bring the UK total to 798.

The Government has taken the decision to postpone the May elections for a year. I will continue to work with the Government and experts to help London manage coronavirus over the weeks and months ahead. I will always do everything in my power to stand up for London. https://t.co/jkZXZEKtjo — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 13, 2020

‘Right decision’ to delay

Rory Stewart has polled behind Sadiq Khan and Shaun Bailey in the London mayoral election so far

Rory Stewart welcomed the move, calling it “the right decision”.

He added: “The right decision. We should now move more rapidly to close gatherings, and schools; extend the isolation period; and restrict non-essential visits to care homes (who have few back up options for patients if they have to close.)”

The right decision. We should now move more rapidly to close gatherings, and schools; extend the isolation period; and restrict non-essential visits to care homes (who have few back up options for patients if they have to close.) https://t.co/GkA6vYC79Z — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) March 13, 2020

‘We must listen to the experts’

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate, has tried to pressure Sadiq Khan over the mayor’s record on knife crime

Tory mayor candidate Shaun Bailey said it was right to follow medical guidance on coronavirus and delay the London mayoral election.

He said: “I have said from the offset that we must listen to the experts and follow their advice. This decision will not have been made lightly but it would have been in accordance with expert counsel and guidance.

“The health and welfare of the public is critical and there should be no barriers to people exercising their democratic right.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson confirmed mayoral and local elections would not go ahead until May 2021. They said:

We will bring forward legislation to postpone local, mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections until May next year. We will also work with the devolved administrations to ensure that they have the necessary powers to do the same.

Read more: PM warns ‘many more families will lose loved ones’ to coronavirus

The government outlined new tactics to delay the spread of coronavirus yesterday. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to ban large scale gatherings as part of those measures.

However, today saw industry event Innovate Finance cancelled over coronavirus concerns. And the Premier League and English Football League have cancelled fixtures until at least early April amid infections in the football world.