TV schedule: What sports are on the tele and where can I watch?

This weekend sees blockbuster sports ties while Saturday is set to see an important movers day at the Dubai Desert Classic. Here’s what you need to look out for.

FA Cup: Wrexham v Sheffield United, Sunday

The magic of the FA Cup returns to television screens this weekend and though there are some blockbuster clashes across the four days of action, it’s Sunday where our pick lies.

Wrexham – owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds – are in the fifth tier and play Championship highfliers Sheffield United.

An upset is on the cards given the Welsh outfit beat Coventry earlier in the cup and any good result will undoubtedly find its way into the next series of the club’s documentary (BBC1, 4:30pm).

Wrexham fans

Cricket: South Africa v England ODI, Friday

International English cricket returns today with England’s opening one-day international against South Africa.

It is a World Cup year and England will be looking to use the matches between now and the autumn event to refine their game plan and skillset.

Ben Stokes is not in the side at the moment but could make a return for the World Cup – but there are a number of players enjoying domestic cricket in South Africa right now (Sky Sports Cricket, 11am).

Rugby: Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints, Saturday

The Premiership returns tonight after a fortnight of European action and tomorrow will see the latest instalment of the East Midlands derby.

It’s a shame that the fixture will yet again take place when England internationals are not available but it is set to be a thrilling encounter against two traditional clubs.

Expect to see some invention and flowing play alongside brute force up front – it should be a great advert for the game (BT Sport 2, 2pm).

The next chapter in the East Midlands Derby is almost upon us…



Derby day

Tennis: Women’s Australian Open final, Saturday

With Novak Djokovic looking seemingly unstoppable on the men’s side of the Australian Open, the women’s singles final is set to be the more fiercely contested battle.

Last year’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Victoria Azarenka in straight sets in her semi-final and will face Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Magda Linette in straight sets in her last four tie.

The duo have been really impressive Down Under and the final is set to be a great event in Melbourne (Eurosport 1, 8:30am).

Golf: Dubai Desert Classic, all weekend

It has been a tournament with a leadup like no other: accusations of tee throwing, petulance and bickering. But the Dubai Desert Classic is here and its set to be a great tournament.

Though the two previous winners – Viktor Hovalnd and Paul Casey – are not present, the 2020 champion Lucas Herbert is.

The winner will take away $1.5m dollars out of an overall purse of $9m so it’s a nice way to finish dry january.

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are two to watch, given their fighting this week, but the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry will aim to be in the mix (Sky Sports Golf everyday until Sunday from 7:30am).