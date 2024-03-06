This £21m Italian ski chalet is on the market – but you can rent it for a week

Missing the mountains, want to get back on the piste before the ice melts or determined to finally learn to ski before the season ends? Top 7 rounds up the best late season snow breaks . . . .

If you went to heaven and it turned out to be a ski chalet, then it would probably look and feel just like La Fenice, the luxury ski chalet in the Italian Alps currently on sale at Savills for an eye-watering €24m (£21m) but available to rent through Leo Trippi.

La Fenice has everything you’d expect from a billionaire’s dream home. It has its own helipad, private cinema, hammam steam room, plus atrium with a Swarovski chandelier – all spread out over six floors (there is an elevator).

The rooms also have floor-to-ceiling views of the mesmerising Matterhorn – the iconic shark’s-fin-like peak which is possibly the most recognisable lump of rock in the world.

Fourteen people can sleep here in seven en-suite bedrooms, making it perfect for families, high level retreats or the best end of season party. With 13,000 sq foot of property, there’s enough space at La Fenice to get lost in.

Things to know

From the moment you enter La Fenice walking directly <underneath> the indoor 10m swimming pool, you know it’s special. In fact, the basement itself was created after a hole was blasted in the side of a mountain with dynamite.

Elsewhere, there’s a gym, private cinema, ski room, games room (equipped with Etrusco pool table, Oculus headset and F1/flight simulators) and a wine cellar that would make any sommelier blush. A fleet of staff (including private chef, chalet manager and chauffeur) are available to cater to your every whim, whether it’s indulgent massages, whisking you around in La Fenice’s own Land Rover or simply filling up the outdoor Jacuzzi with more bubbles (if there in the spring or summer, watch out for the inquisitive marmots who pop up to say ciao).

Tempting as it is to stay indoors, the skiing in this region is incredible. The Valley d’Aosta is home to Italy’s most snow-certain climate, with skiing usually on the cards for around nine months a year. There’s a blue run directly outside La Fenice, from where it’s possible to reach Europe’s highest slopes (some has high as 12,740ft/ 3,840m). La Fenice – Italian for ‘the phoenix’ – also boasts its own skidoo for guests to play with the powder outside. Meanwhile, a quick cable car ride across the border to Cervinia will take you over to Zermatt.

What to pack

Cashmere basics for evening chalet lounging – take a look at Johnstons of Elgin or N. Peal. And some smart PJs – check out Desmond & Dempsey. But don’t worry too much if you forget anything – La Fenice can help out with pretty much anything.

Chalet La Fenice, Italy