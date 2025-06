The Punter Podcast Episode 33: Epsom Derby Festival and Happy Valley

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile preview the two-day Epsom Derby Festival, including an appearance from top jockey William Buick.

Plus, Wally Pyrah takes a look at Wednesday’s racing from Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.