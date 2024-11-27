The Naked Truth

How did you get Naked?

Joining this lovely new family has been a huge opportunity for me to introduce my wines and my territory to the UK, but it is also a journey of knowledge, which is enriching me so much and allowing me to meet new producers, and wine lovers and make new friends.

Naked Wine ethics and philosophy aims to support wineries and producers who are committed to sustainability and preserving their terroir – this all makes me feel that I am making the right choice.

How did you get into wine?

My family has been involved in wine production for three generations, so I grew up among people who are dedicated and passionate about this industry. My father, who still oversees our properties today, taught me my life motto of “learning from the past to interpret the future.”

What has been the biggest challenge as a winemaker?

One of the most profound challenges I’ve faced has been to promote the wines of my origins, such as Custoza Doc and Custoza Superiore Doc, on the world stage. This small, exclusive denomination possesses extraordinary qualities, waiting to be discovered and cherished by others.

As I look to the future, challenges are still ongoing: I am currently engaged in a transformative renovation of our cellar, as well as striving to enhance our commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. This ambitious project is a labour of love that will unfold over the next four years

Where do you create your wines?

My wines are crafted in our cellar located in Sommacampagna, a few kilometres from Custoza village where I reside with my entire family. We have also a cellar in San Pietro Incariano where we produce the Valpolicella wines.

How would you like your wines to be enjoyed?

During joyful moments, bringing the essence of Italy into your glass and ideally paired with your favourite cuisine. I enjoy my wines in my lovely Italian-style villa, which I fill with my family and many little dogs, surrounded by vineyards and cypress trees. Food, wine and family.

What is next for you?

I’m working on producing a new wine to add to my Naked-Wine portfolio: a Valpolicella Classico crafted from an extraordinary hillside vineyard, surrounded by forest and olive trees. When I first saw it, I immediately thought it would be the perfect place to give birth to a wine that truly represents this territory. I can’t wait for you to taste it!

THE PERFECT PAIR



A Naked Pairing: Gyre & Gimble Pinot Noir Gin with aged Manchego

T’is the season of the Cheeseboard, but I decided to mix it up a little bit this year. Yes, one might usually opt for a Port with stilton or a Sauternes with roquefort but this time I picked up something unusual to surprise my guests – the Gyre & Gimble Pinot Noir Gin (Naked Wines, £34.99; Angel Price £29.99). Gyre & Gimble are an English producer based in Norfolk and they have created an award-winning gin from the crushed Pinot Noir grapes of local wineries, essentially minimising waste and creating a drink that is different and delicious. Something this strong and flavourful needed the right cheese to compliment it however, and thankfully I am friends with Jessica Summer, expert cheesemonger and founder of luxury cheese and wine company Mouse & Grape, who was able to advise.

“This gin’s savoury yet fruity character pairs so well with aged cheeses that have big bold flavours,” Summer told me. “Avoid anything too mild as it will be completely overshadowed. I have a delicious, aged Manchego that would work really well. The gin’s fruity notes will bring out the cheese’s complexity without overpowering it.”

Summer not only had some delivered to me but added a delightfully strong aged Gouda and – my favourite – a Fourme d’Ambert, showing the gin works well with blue cheese, too (though I love this cheese so much I would have it with anything).

How is that for efficiency! There is a reason I order Mouse & Grape hampers for the family each Christmas. The red-fruited depth of the gin was a brilliant foil to the nutty saltiness of the aged cheeses and worked a treat. Even better I was able to use the gin in two ways, welcoming guests with a festively red G&T and then serving it neat in small glasses with the cheese. mouseandgrape.com

