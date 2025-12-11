Christmas gifts 2025: Top presents from tech to games and books

Whoever you’re buying for, we have the perfect present ideas in our guide to the best Christmas gifts 2025. Whether you want cutting edge tech for the nerd in your life or fancy socks to keep dad happy until Boxing day, we have you covered.

Christmas gifts 2025: Books

Always Remember the Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm

Always Remember the Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm, written and illustrated by former Spectator cartoonist Charlie Mackesy, is in a category of its own. Set in a bucolic woodland full of sage animals, it consists of stylised line-sketches accompanied by two-to-four-line exchanges. Slushy, sentimental and generally lovable, this is a great stocking filler for anyone from your gran to young children.

• £22, dauntbooks.co.uk

The Folio Society books

If in doubt, one can never go wrong with a book for Christmas, especially not one from The Folio Society. The publisher is known for celebrating classic and zeitgeisty literature with modern, luxury-bound editions, some of which sell out in minutes. The Christmas collection includes the first illustrated edition of Hamnet, made with hand-carved prints and released just ahead of its film adaptation, along with a deluxe edition of Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow.

• foliosociety.com

Christmas gifts 2025: Tech

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro takes the formula perfected by Apple over the last five years and absolutely perfects it. Switching from a titanium frame to a unibody aluminium chassis, it now comes in a mad Cosmic Orange. The back of the phone has been reconfigured, with the raised camera ‘plateau’ now taking up most of the top third of the device (with the lenses peeking out even further) and a glass panel in a slightly brighter orange lying flush with the aluminium below. It is neither thinner nor lighter than its predecessor but it is certainly cooler. It feels almost… playful, which is not a word you’d usually associate with the iPhone Pro range. If Father Christmas brings us one this year, we’ll be very pleased indeed.

• From £1,099, apple.com/uk

Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing has done something extremely rare in the world of high-end smartphones: created something that deviates from the ubiquitous black rectangle. Now on the third iteration of its flagship Nothing Phone, you can expect an Android handset that combines premium features with a bold, sleek design, including the now-trademark exposed rear. Whether you’re drawn in by the excellent screen or the ability to program bespoke “glyphs” that flash when your mates call, this could be the handset you’ve been searching for.

• From £799, nothing.tech

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Had you told us a couple of years ago that a flip phone would be on our Christmas wish list, we’d have told you to get back to 2005. But Motorola’s super-cute new Razr Ultra is a welcome breath of fresh air in a phone industry that has too long been obsessed with black rectangles. Featuring a foldable screen on one side and a half-size screen on the other, it’s genuinely useful for taking pictures and making calls, as well as fitting easily into your pocket. Confirming its cooler-than-thou credentials, Motorola has even teamed up with Pantone to create a version in official colour of the year, Mocha Mousse.

• From £600, motorola.com

Leica Q3 Monochrom

A century ago, Leica defied convention and transformed the field of photography with the first mass-produced 35mm camera. Since then, we have struggled to repeat the feel, splendour, range and subtlety of simple analogue 35mm Black and White film. That changed with the launch of the Leica Q3 Monochrom, a camera that distils photography to its purest form, capturing only brightness data with its dedicated black-and-white sensor. Its 60 MP monochrome sensor with Triple Resolution Technology delivers remarkable sharpness, impressive dynamic range and exceptional tonal depth. It really is a masterpiece of technology, design and aesthetics.

• £5,800, leica-camera.com

Nintendo Switch 2

While Sony and Microsoft continue to battle over resolution and ray tracing, Nintendo drops yet another weird and wonderful console in the Switch 2. With a new Mario Kart and the best Donkey Kong ever, there’s already a pair of game of the year contenders to pick up.

• £404.95, johnlewis.com

OnePlus Watch 3

This OnePlus Watch 3 adopts more of a classic watchface aesthetic than the ubiquitous Apple Watch, although it is still stuffed with a tonne of intimidatingly high-level tech add-ons. Expect comprehensive health tracking, dual-band GPS, a sapphire-crystal display and up to five days of battery life.

• £319, oneplus.com

Audio-Technica AT-LPA2 turntable

Vinyl has been back for some time and if you’re shopping for a real enthusiast, you can’t go wrong with this stunning turntable. With its clear acrylic plinth and platter, the AT-LPA2 manages to be a statement piece that also blends seamlessly into its surroundings. The materials have a sonic as well as an aesthetic justification – the material density creates a cleaner soundstage, allowing the music to do the talking. Just mind-blowing.

• £1,699, richersounds.com

Brød & Taylor Sourdough Home

Take your home baking to the next level with this ingenious device that eliminates the stress of sourdough starter care. The sleek device regulates the temperature you choose for your precious ‘mother’, regardless of environmental factors. The Sourdough Home opens like a fridge and has a removable shelf inside to store multiple jars. Regardless of whether it’s hot or cold outside, set the temperature to suit your schedule, and it gently heats or cools your starter, giving it a stable environment. Consistency is key to successful sourdough, so whether you’re new to home baking or looking for a more reliable routine, the Sourdough Home was made for you.

• £135, brodandtaylor.uk

Christmas gifts 2025: Homeware

KD28 Lamp by Joe Colombo

This lamp’s first iteration came in 1967. While new models retain the innovative spirit of the original, it has been adapted for modern use, both technologically and in sustainability terms. Comprising recycled materials and emitting warm light, the KD28 remains a timeless masterpiece of design.

• £181, kartell.com

Clement Knives

Clement Knives are Japanese-style blades, hand-forged in the Scottish Highlands from entirely recycled materials. Blacksmith Tim Westley collects commercial waste that has washed up on beaches before melting it down for his kaleidoscopic handles. The blades are forged out of nitrous oxide canisters (which you will have seen peppering the streets come Sunday morning). This ingenious recycling has garnered a cult following, from home cooks to top London chefs. A one-man show, Tim’s knives are beautifully crafted, and completely unique – a perfect blend of artistry, sustainability and razor-sharp performance for any serious kitchen enthusiast.

• From £216, clementknives.com

Le Creuset Christmas Round Casserole Dish

A gold star knob and tree designs elevate this classic Le Creuset casserole dish to give it fabulous festive credentials. It is part of a limited-edition seasonal set by the French kitchenware company that also includes mugs, table accessories, bowls and pleasingly ruby-red cake stands. A surefire hit.

• £355, lecreuset.co.uk

Carl Friedrik Palissy Weekend bag

Christmas gifts 2025: Leatherware

Carl Friedrik crafts some of our favourite leatherware, with a selection of amazing bags that will have you covered for any occasion. Each of its heritage bags is handmade by a team of artisans in Italy, ensuring every piece is a masterclass in craftsmanship. This weekend bag is a sturdy grained leather creation that will get you where you need to go in style. With a 30L capacity and five pockets (including a 15” laptop storage area), it’s the perfect companion for a long weekend.

• £795, carlfriedrik.com

Tumi Benin Laptop carrier

There’s a reason Tumi is synonymous with style and efficiency and this laptop bag will see you breeze through airport security. The range is available to explore at The Royal Exchange in the Square Mile.

• £290, uk.tumi.com

Aspinal Connaught flight bag

Quality never goes out of style and this from Aspinal of London just oozes timelessness. Handcrafted from full-grain leather, it features a zipped pocket, a spacious interior and Aspinal’s Feather Monogram lining. Available at The Royal Exchange.

• £650, Aspinaloflondon.com

Christmas gifts 2025: Fashion and jewellery

Sartoria Dei Duchi tailoring

Elevate holiday gifting with Sartoria Dei Duchi’s hand-finished Italian silk tie. Rich in texture and refinement, it’s a timeless gesture of quiet luxury. Perfect for the gentleman who appreciates impeccable craftsmanship. Likewise their silk pocket square offers a whisper of Italian elegance; hand-rolled and beautifully refined, it brings discreet flair to any tailored ensemble.

• Silk tie £180 and pocket square £70, visit the website here

Discover timeless luxury with this Rolex Datejust 26mm in Steel & Gold, featuring a stunning Champagne Diamond Dial. A true icon of refinement and craftsmanship, designed to elevate your style for any occasion. Own a piece of enduring elegance and make a statement that lasts.

• £4,995, trottersjewellers.com

Read more Uber Eats new tech aims to beat Deliveroo in Christmas delivery war

Peekaboo High Jewellery Earrings from Bucherer

Peekaboo by Bucherer Fine Jewellery is the epitome of joie de vivre and lends an air of radiance to any look with an array of fresh pastel colours. Created with the free spirit in mind, the collection features artistic designs to emphasise the wearer’s light-hearted, effortless sense of style. It features 18K rose gold, five tourmalines, eight topaz, 72 diamonds and three beryls.

• £18,900, bucherer.com

Diamond Ladies’ Tennis Bracelet

A ladies’ diamond tennis bracelet is a timeless gift, elegant, wearable every day and perfect for marking milestones. Made from high-quality diamonds, a secure clasp and a classic design. it adds effortless sparkle and style to any jewellery collection.

• £11,500, platformjewellers.com

Elsa Peretti Cuff at Tiffany

Inspired by childhood visits to a Capuchin crypt in Rome and her passion for the organic architecture of Antoni Gaudí, Elsa Peretti first designed the Bone cuff in 1970. Head over to Royal Exchange to see Tiffany’s amazing pieces in person – Christmas shopping done properly!

• £1,625, tiffany.co.uk

The London Sock Exchange socks

Socks may be obligatory but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. The London Sock Exchange is offering a series of collections that are sure to appeal to your sartorially-conscious loved ones, with ranges including ‘golf’, ‘travel’ and ‘culture’ so you can pick the details and colours that best reflect the personality of whoever is on Santa’s list. Our favourites are these Tabasco-inspired hot sauce socks for your fiery friends.

• From £12, thelondonsockexchange.net

Guinness ART OF shirt

Trendy sports-fashion label ART OF returns with another limited edition collection of Guinness merch, fusing football heritage with the big G. “It’s a tribute to both beer and the beautiful game,” says the label. You’d better snap this up quicker than you can down a pint, though, as last year’s range sold out sharpish.

• £60, art-of.com

Christmas gifts 2025: Fragrance

Black Moonlight

Simon Le Bon and Duran Duran have collaborated with luxury perfume house Xerjoff to create a fragrance epitomising the timeless energy and spirit of the iconic band. Black Moonlight explores the band’s darker side, and is an “homage to the eerie and mysterious”.

• £270 for 50ml xerjoff.com

Jo Malone London cypress & Grapevine

You may have noticed Tom Hardy rocking this in the Jo Malone London promotional material and it’s certainly a fragrance fit for the A-List. A fresh and woody scent for men, this is sure to go down a treat on Christmas morning. You can pick up a bottle at the stylish store at The Royal Exchange.

• £164 for 100ml, jomalone.co.uk

Expensive

This provocatively titled fragrance helps you smell “as expensive as you feel”, with bergamot, lemon, pink pepper, saffron, vanilla, sandalwood and musk on the nose. Interior designer Sydney Dumler is behind the launch, which she hopes captures the same quiet luxury as her wellness spaces.

• £36 FOR 50ml

Moschino: Toy Boy 2

Most perfumes take themselves terribly seriously, so it is refreshing to see Moschino’s playful, flirtatious offering contained in a bottle shaped like one of the brand’s famous teddy bears. It’s a woody, spicy fragrance with amber notes “designed for the authentic, passionate, intriguing and iconic man.”

• £91 for 100ml, moschinobeauty.com

Carolina Herrera La Bomba

This gorgeous butterfly carries in her wings the sort of scent that’s the perfect precursor for a glamorous night out. It’s sweet, fruity and floral, with exotic notes including pitaya, cherry, and vanilla. Vegan and refillable, this might be effeminate but it isn’t soft: here’s a bouquet that makes a bold statement.

• £126 for 80ml, carolinaherrera.com

Atkinsons Ambre Royal

Ambre Royal is inspired by the titular Ambre Chinois, one of the first Eastern fragrances to be introduced to the west in the 1920s. This hand-decorated bottle holds a floral bouquet featuring ylang-ylang and magnolia, with deeper amber notes and sensual woods.

• £230 for 100ml, atkinsons1799.com

Tom Ford Figue Érotique

This is brand new from Tom Ford for Christmas 2025. When he’s not helping Adele make her feature film debut, Ford has a singular talent for making fabulous fragrances. This fig-scented offering is both fresh and sweet, with notes of bergamot, pink pepper, mandarin, fig, ylang ylang, licorice and brown sugar.

• £193 for 30ml, tomfordbeauty.co.uk

Christmas gifts 2025: Food and drink

Harrods Ultimate Christmas Hamper

Harrods hampers feature fine wines and spirits, and the finest artisanal products showcasing exceptional craftsmanship. Their hampers “go beyond seasonal indulgence” by focusing on the highest quality products. This year’s curation features the brand’s mince pies, gingerbread men, smoked salmon, hams, artisanal cheeses and some rare wine and spirits. Gift Cards are available by email at corporate.service@harrods.com and harrodscorporateservice.com.

• £5,500, harrods.com

Claridge’s Brook Hamper

For the Art Deco lover in your life, there is obviously no better than a Christmas hamper from Claridge’s. This one includes a bottle of fizz, the hotel’s own brand ceramic mugs, one of their rather fanciful champagne stoppers and a range of artisanal food to boot, including Italian-made panettone, vanilla honey and marmalade. Everything arrives in a gorgeous Claridge’s hamper.

• £345, shop.claridges.co.uk

Twelve Days of Christmas Hamper from Fortnum & Mason

When it comes to the classics, Fortnum’s knows best, and of this year’s collection, the Twelve Days of Christmas Hamper speaks to us particularly strongly. It is a thorough celebration of the season of Christmas, and includes spreads, biscuits, chocolates, one of Fortnum’s Christmas puddings and a couple of bottles of fine wine, including the store’s own branded champagne. Each of the wicker baskets are carefully woven by hand.

• £250, fortnumandmason.com

Sylva Orchard

City AM was the first publication in the world to try this new alcohol-free spirit when it came to market at the end of last year. Ten years ago Ben Branson birthed the low-and-no scene as we know it today when he founded booze-free spirits range Seedlip, but this new product goes strides further in terms of flavour. Inspired by his childhood memories of fruit orchards, it has tasting notes of red cherries, stewed plums, and apple.

• £40, sylvalabs.com

Jukes Cordialities

Nobody is doing zero-alcohol wine alternatives quite like Matthew Jukes. One of the country’s most highly-regarded wine writers – and friends with our very own Libby Brodie – Jukes brings his decades of experience to creating these apple cider vinegar and fruit-based drinks designed to be enjoyed with food. Delicious and healthy, these could be your best friend over a booze-saturated Christmas break.

• £20 for four cans, jukescordialities.com

Christmas gifts 2025: Toys and games

Lego Holiday Express train

Nothing says Christmas prezzie quite like a Lego set. Whether this is for the children in your life or the adults that never lost their sense of fun, there’s a pure kind of joy to be had spending Boxing Day assembling the latest Danish creation. This year’s Christmas range include the Holiday Express Train, featuring a merry crew delivering some amazing gifts to toy town.

• £109.99, lego.com

Warhammer Quest: Darkwater

The Games Workshop has been a huge success story, building up its already considerable following with millions of new players since the pandemic. If your loved one has been thinking of dipping a toe into the waters, this stand-alone, cooperative board game is the perfect jumping on point. It contains everything you need to play an adventure set in the Warhammer universe without requiring tables full of terrain or bags of dice. Just be careful – it might end up being a gateway drug to the rest of the Warhammer world…

• £160 warhammer.com