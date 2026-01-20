FTSE 250 housebuilder Taylor Wimpey strikes fresh deal with Zoopla

One of the UK’s biggest housebuilders has signed a new contract with top property website Zoopla as it seeks to boost conversion rates for its new developments.

FTSE 250 constituent Taylor Wimpey said the fresh agreement would support the company with further market data and insights to enable it to obtain the best return on investment from its marketing spend.

As part of the new partnership with Zoopla, all of Taylor Wimpey’s new home developments will continue to list on Zoopla as the homebuilder seeks high-quality buyer leads to support sales rates for its new developments. Taylor Wimpey already uses Zoopla’s ‘Buyer Insights’ tools regionally to support land purchase decisions and provide local market insights to support marketing and audience targeting.

Zoopla said it delivered a 35 per cent increase in new home buyer leads for Taylor Wimpey over the second half of 2025.

Stephen Parker, head of digital at Taylor Wimpey, said the deal had been “enhanced by improvements across their site and consumer experience, which makes new homes more visible to consumers.

“New innovations around buyer affordability and new homes selling schemes will open up additional sources of quality buyer leads for our developments.”

Taylor Wimpey boosts home completions but braces for ongoing weak consumer demand

The renewed partnership comes as Taylor Wimpey warned it expected weak consumer demand caused by Budget uncertainty to continue despite recording an increase in home completions across the financial year.

Total group completions jumped from 10,593 the prior year to 11,229, with UK homes hitting 10,614, up from 9,972.

The UK average selling price hit £374,000, up from £356,000, leading the company to finish the year with an order book valuing £1,864m.

The group’s Spanish business completed 494 homes, down from 504, but the average selling price inched up to €455,000 (£393,923).

Revenue for the year increased to £3.8bn, driven by higher volumes, selling prices and land sales, with the group expecting operating profit to reach £420m, up £416.2m.

But the firm joined industry peers in warning that Autumn Budget uncertainty impacted its order book going into 2026, with chief executive Jennie Daly noting that “demand continues to be muted” particularly among first time buyers.

This has caused the house builder to expect operating profit margin to be lower in 2026.

Taylor Wimpey shares have fallen by 7.5 per cent since the start of the year.