Federal Court Grants WHOOP Preliminary Injunction Against Lexqi

WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts has granted a motion by WHOOP for a preliminary injunction against Shenzhen Lexqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Lexqi). The injunction, issued in a trade dress infringement lawsuit brought by WHOOP, orders Lexqi to immediately stop selling its infringing wearable product in the United States while the litigation proceeds.

WHOOP filed the lawsuit to protect the iconic design of its wearable, described as “a continuous fabric band that wraps over the device (i.e. a faceless device) with thin metal accents on the side of the device.” In its ruling, the court said, referring to this distinctive design, that “[t]he Whoop Trade Dress has been employed by plaintiff for more than ten years, and it has been central to plaintiff’s entire business during that timeframe.” The court found that the Lexqi device “is almost identical to [the WHOOP] device that embodies the WHOOP Trade Dress.” Therefore, WHOOP demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of its trade dress infringement claim and that continued sales of Lexqi’s product were likely to cause consumer confusion and irreparable harm absent immediate relief.

“WHOOP members trust us with their data and rely on our technology to make meaningful decisions about their health and performance,” said Jason Lynch, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer of WHOOP. “Protecting our intellectual property is essential to preserving that trust. This ruling reinforces our commitment to innovation on behalf of our members and affirms the importance of respecting original technology.”

WHOOP filed suit against Lexqi in September 2025, asserting claims under the Lanham Act and related laws. The federal court’s decision reflects the importance of protecting consumers from confusion in the marketplace and ensuring that companies compete through genuine innovation rather than imitation.

WHOOP will continue to defend its intellectual property to safeguard the authenticity, quality, and integrity of the WHOOP experience as the case moves forward. The litigation is captioned WHOOP, Inc. v. Shenzhen Lexqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Case No. 25-12690-FSS (D. Mass.). WHOOP is represented by Josh Dalton, Katherine Soule, and Tessa Ruff of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

