Spencer Matthews: My biggest challenge this Dry January, and why I hate mocktails

Spencer Matthews, founder of alcohol free drinks brand Clean Co, speaks to City AM about the challenges his faces this Dry January

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews founded the Clean Co alcohol-free drinks company in 2019. He talks to City AM about his Dry January challenges, both personal and professional.

What does Dry January mean to you personally?

I see January as a chance for people and for society to reflect on their relationship with alcohol as a whole. Personally, it’s a moment to celebrate the shift towards moderation or a mindful approach to alcohol but also a chance to prove that you can enjoy life fully without relying on alcohol. For me it’s a chance for me to align with my purpose and goals for the year ahead, which wouldn’t be possible if I didn’t reframe my relationship with alcohol.

How do you choose to spend Dry January?

I spend Dry January with purpose, focusing on spreading the word about the benefits of a balanced lifestyle. A big part of that is connecting with others through events, conversations, and sharing CleanCo’s message. We have a lot of exciting launches and activations that are taking part across Dry January, including our launch in Greene King pubs nationwide, which is a huge deal for the brand, which shows that more and more consumers are looking at moderating their drinking. It’s also a great time to experiment with new ways to enjoy alcohol-free drinks—whether through fresh recipes or new takes on classic serves. Ultimately, it’s a month to champion change and set a positive tone for the year ahead.

Spencer Matthews and his alcohol free brand Clean Co: we don’t preach abstinence

What do you think the biggest shift in the low-and-no scene will be in 2025?

By 2025, I think we’ll see a massive evolution in consumer expectations. Low-and-no won’t just be seen as a substitute, it’ll stand confidently alongside full-strength options as a go-to drink. We’ve seen that the younger generation aren’t drinking as much, opting to savour experiences, so I believe this will continue further. I also think we’ll see more focus on sustainability in production, which will become a driving force in how brands innovate and connect with consumers, which is something that we really focused on when producing our newest 0.0 bottles, which are lighter and more environmentally friendly when you consider transportation.

Which no-and-low alcohol myth would you like to see busted in 2025?

The biggest myth I’d love to see shattered is the idea that alcohol-free cocktails can’t taste as delicious and be as exciting as a full-strength. I hate the word ‘mocktail’ as it reminds me of drinks loaded with sugar and fruit juices, which are just overly sweet and with no real substance. Alcohol free alternatives, like CleanCo, help replicate the taste and mouth-feel of their full-strength counterparts, meaning that you can still enjoy your favourite drink but only without alcohol.

Who do you think is the biggest disruptor on the scene at the moment? Sylva, with their new dark spirits?

You mean aside from CleanCo and our full category of alcohol-free alternatives?! I really like brands like Lucky Saint and Noughty, who have really paved the way in low alcohol beers and sparkling wines. Those for me are really category leaders alongside CleanCo and raised the bar in their offering. Alongside Zeno, these brands are bringing something unique to the table, showing just how diverse and exciting the category has become.

Read more: The five best non alcoholic cocktails to try at London bars this Sober October

What’s still the biggest challenge remaining when it comes to zero-alcohol products? Strength of flavour? Weightiness?

The biggest challenge lies in achieving that complexity of replicating not just the taste but the mouthfeel and the overall experience. It’s about ensuring that every sip is delicious and satisfying. We’ve come a long way, but there’s always room to push the boundaries further, which is why innovation remains so crucial in this space.

What do you make of the ‘zebra striping’ trend?

I love it. The idea of alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks is a brilliant reflection of how people are rethinking their approach to drinking. It’s not about all or nothing anymore—it’s about balance. Zebra striping lets people maintain the social aspects of drinking while staying more in control. It’s a trend that aligns perfectly with CleanCo’s messaging, we don’t preach abstinence but instead promote moderation. It’s called ‘zebra striping’ but we call it ‘drink Clean in-between’. It’s a modern approach to people handling their relationship with alcohol and I’m here for it.

Find out more about Spencer Matthews’ drinks company Clean Co

Read more: Seedlip revolutionised alcohol free drinking. Now its founder has a new product: We tried it first