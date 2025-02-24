The Ritz-Carlton puts the ‘grand’ in Grand Cayman

People either come here to make money or they’re running away from something,” Dan told me in Grand Cayman’s Backroom cigar and cocktail bar. The somewhat jaded 40-something American finance bro whose surfer-esque brown hair could easily be slicked back, Patrick Bateman style, was facing a dilemma. He’d reached the eight year point at which he either needed to apply for residency or leave. “I thought it was going to be like Cancun,” he explained.

I’d definitely not come to the Caymans to make money and as far as I was aware, I was not running away from anything either. As we examined a glass cabinet of Cuban cigars, the lower-mid priced shelf tellingly most popular, I wondered where I would fit into this famed island paradise of profit.

Come the morning, it all started to fall into place. Give me the chance to be on, or in, the water and there’s a good chance of a destination winning me over. So, I was delighted to discover that The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman makes the most of its location on the (slightly shorter than) Seven Mile Beach.

We cruised to a reef to snorkel and freedive among a variety of multicoloured fish and stealthy lobster. By this point, I was finding Grand Cayman’s hidden depths, both literally and figuratively

Setting itself apart from other resorts on the stretch when it comes to sustainability, The Ritz-Carlton has partnered with French environmentalist and explorer (and son of Jacques) Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society. The resulting Ambassadors of the Environment program offers educational activities for all ages, with a particular focus on Grand Cayman’s coastal mangroves, outlying coral reefs, and the rich biodiversity contained within.

I started off with a group mangrove kayak tour. The expert Cousteau-trained guides explained how these semi-submerged trees act as a natural barrier to adverse weather, protecting not just coastal wildlife but everyone and everything on the island. Next, we jumped aboard a privately chartered boat and raced across crystal clear Caribbean waters to the rather ominous sounding Stingray City. Fishermen once fed these formidable looking yet serene creatures in this same spot and they still habitually arrive, now literally catered for by tourists. After this, we cruised to a reef to snorkel and freedive among a variety of multicoloured fish and stealthy lobster. By this point, I was finding Grand Cayman’s hidden depths, both literally and figuratively.

Back on dry land, it was time to experience the first of the reasons for The Ritz-Carlton’s coveted Triple 5-Star status. Its spa is the height of refined relaxation. You lose yourself from the moment you enter the cavernous lower floor it occupies, reminiscent of a classic Bond villain’s lair in the best possible way. You’re in the Caribbean and you have a licence to chill, so make the most of the steam room, sauna, or jacuzzi pool before receiving a treatment that will clear your mind and soothe you to your very core.

Stepping out of such a relaxed environment is all well and good, but what happens after? Well, it’s great news here. The hospitality at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman stands head and shoulders above most luxury hotels. Every member of staff, from the most senior to junior, is welcoming to a fault and empowered with the ability to personally solve issues a guest may face. The courteous management trusts their staff to make the call and be the personal face of resolving a problem, meaning you can get back to the all-important task of relaxation.

Read more Threeunder could play a winning shot in the Swinley

The resort’s second 5-Star accolade was awarded for the hotel itself, with all guest areas and 369 luxury rooms exquisitely crafted by New York’s Champalimaud Design, the creative force behind Raffles Singapore’s 2019 refit. Their approach here, specifically tailored for The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, blends modern coastal elegance with mid-century British Caribbean style and 19th century Caymanian heritage. Incorporating cultural and environmental themes, the national Silver Thatch Palm tree is honoured tastefully throughout and no more so than in its namesake, the Silver Palm lounge. The decadent bar area introduces classic British drawing room style wall panelling in off-white and oceanic turquoise greens to rich wooden furniture below a silver palm-woven thatched-effect ceiling.

The hotel’s dining options are diverse and well executed. Silver Palm offers casual Caribbean bites and afternoon tea, while the adjacent Taikun serves exceptionally exciting sushi. Saint June is the firm first choice for a lunch in the sunshine or dinner at dusk, with its South American-inspired menu and well crafted cocktails a delight as you look out to the ocean.

The decadent bar area introduces classic British drawing room style wall panelling in off-white and oceanic turquoise greens to rich wooden furniture below a silver palm-woven thatched-effect ceiling

Rounding off the final of The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman’s Triple 5-Stars, the jewel in its crown is its fine dining flagship restaurant, Blue by Eric Ripert. If you recognise the name, it’s with good reason as his other location is famed NYC mainstay La Bernadin. This coup for the hotel is an event in itself, with local seafood taking centre stage in a choice of tasting menus designed by Ripert himself. I went with the 7-course Chef’s Choice and was blown away by the lightly seared langoustine with pureed pineapple and cauliflower in an Indian spiced sauce, and the dover sole served with truffle and a parmesan vichyssoise. A theatrical black forest dessert of a hollowed log of thin strips of 55 per cent Equatoriale chocolate with cherry, Tahitian vanilla, and cognac completed an unforgettable evening.

The concept of spending so much time at a resort has never been my ideal take on a trip; eating at its restaurants, swimming in its pools, utilising the amenities and offered activities would usually leave me feeling the need for adventure. Thankfully, the incredible breadth of The Ritz-Carlton’s offerings – and their sheer quality – mean that after a pickleball session and maybe a few rounds of golf, lounging under a cabana with a glass of fizz is pure heaven. As I did so, mesmerised by the icy blue ocean under the heat of the Caribbean sun, I pondered Dan’s decision to stay or go and realised I may have just found my place here, even for a brief while.

Book this

Standard King Guest Room: Off-Peak: £499; Peak: USD £1,538

Dinner at Blue by Eric Ripert: five-course tasting menu, £221 plus 20per cent (excluding alcohol)

For more information visit the website here