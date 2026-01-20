Independent Football Regulator will use statutory powers to open club books

The Independent Football Regulator says it will use statutory powers

The Independent Football Regulator says it will use statutory powers to open the books and assess the balance sheets of clubs across the English pyramid.

The government quango, which has been up and running in its own right since November, has today published the proposed scope of its first in-depth analysis of men’s professional football in England, the State of the Game report.

It will give the Independent Football Regulator powers to examine “club debt and liquidity, models of ownership, the evolving broadcast landscape, and the impact of player wages and academy development”.

The move comes after the organisation published its final owners, directors and senior executives criteria in December, which gives the regulator the powers to take action against unscrupulous owners. A new owners, directors and senior executives specialist regulator test is due this year.

The Independent Football Regulator’s chair David Kogan said: “The game has never been examined like this before. For the first time, we will shine a light on the financial pressures, governance gaps, and structural risks facing the football pyramid.

“The State of the Game report will give football the clarity it deserves, so decisions by the IFR can be made with confidence and for the long-term.”

The report will also look into protections that cover club heritage – such as stadiums, club colours and crests – and how money flows throughout the sport, with exact parameters decided within a month.

A draft report will then return findings this year before final publication in 2027.

Richard Monks, chief executive of the regulator, said: “The State of the Game report will be the most in-depth assessment of the football industry ever conducted. It will help the IFR to scrutinise decisions, challenge existing practices, and ensure clubs meet expected standards.

“Clubs, investors, and fans will see clearly where the game is thriving – and where action is needed.”