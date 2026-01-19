Zurich makes public play for Beazley after FTSE 100 firm rejected first offer

Photographer: Gianluca Colla/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Zurich Insurance Group has launched its second public pursuit of Lloyd’s of London prominent underwriter Beazley with a revised proposal at 1.280 pence per share.

At the start of the month, Zurich privately submitted a proposal to the Beazley board to acquire 100 per cent of the company at 1.230 pence per share in cash. However, this bid was rejected as it “significantly undervalues” the business.

On Monday, Zurich reiterated its offer – this time in public – of 1.280 pence per share (all-cash), valuing the FTSE 100 group at about £7.7bn, representing a 56 per cent premium to Beazley’s closing price on 16 January.

Zurich currently holds a 1.465 per cent stake in Beazley, representing 8,784,065 ordinary shares.

The insurer stated the acquisition would be funded through existing cash, new debt facilities, and an equity placing.

In its public statment, it said that the proposed transaction would create a global leader in speciality insurance, with approximately $15bn in gross written premiums, by combining two complementary businesses.

“Zurich is a disciplined acquirer with a strong focus on returns, and believes the transaction would deliver attractive returns for both Zurich’s and Beazley’s shareholders,” it added.

This comes as Beazley, one of the world’s biggest cyber insurers, revealed in November that it was pulling back from the market amid rising claims and falling prices.

Under the UK Takeover Code, Zurich has until 5pm. on 16 February 2026, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away.