Zurich to leverage Beazley’s Lloyd’s platform for global expansion

Photographer: Gianluca Colla/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Zurich Insurance Group has reached a formal agreement to acquire FTSE 100 giant Beazley, aiming to create a global leader in speciality insurance.

Under the terms of the deal, Beazley shareholders will be entitled to receive a total of 1,335p per Beazley share, which puts the cost of the deal at around $10.9bn (£8.14bn).

The price represents a 59.8 per cent premium to Beazley’s closing price on 16 January 1, and is 34.6 per cent above its all-time high set in mid-2025.

Following two previous rejections in January, the Lloyd’s of London underwriter Beazley confirmed in early February that it had reached a “possible offer” agreement in principle with Zurich.

Zurich strategy for Beazley

The Swiss insurer said the Beazley takeover is key to its strategy to become the global leader in speciality insurance.

The combined speciality business will be headquartered in London, leveraging Beazley’s dominant presence at Lloyd’s of London. This group seeks to target $150m (£112m) in annual pre-tax cost savings by 2029 as Zurich expects the deal to unlock over $1bn in annual incremental revenue in the medium term.

Zurich has committed to maintaining the Beazley brand and retaining its leadership team and talent as “integral” to the combined business.

Chief executive officer of Zurich, Mario Greco, said: “Leveraging Beazley’s established Lloyd’s platform, the combined specialty business will be headquartered in London and will be a powerful platform for long-term growth in specialty lines.”

“We are committed to championing underwriting excellence, retaining key talent and maintaining the Beazley brand within the broader Zurich Group,” he added.

Chair of Beazley, Clive Bannister, noted: “I am proud of everything Beazley has achieved in its first 40 years in business, growing from a Lloyd’s syndicate to a global specialty insurance leader and a member of the FTSE 100.”

The transaction is targeted to become effective in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

