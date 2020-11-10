Winning the Masters is more about green jackets than greenbacks, but the prize money isn’t to be sniffed at either.

This article details how payouts at men’s golf’s most iconic tournament compare with those at the other three majors.

It will also illustrate how the Masters prize money has increased over time, and reveal who has earned the most at Augusta National.

How The Masters compares with golf’s other majors

The Masters has the cachet, but the US Open offers the most cash of the four men’s majors.

Bryson DeChambeau banked $2.25m from a total prize fund of $12.5m when he won the US Open earlier this year.

Whoever prevails at Augusta this week, meanwhile, will pick up $2.07m from a total purse of $11.5m.

The US PGA Championship is the next most lucrative, followed by the Open Championships. All have total prize funds in excess of $10m.

How Masters prize money has increased

In keeping with the other majors, prize money at the Masters has steadily increased.

Both the total prize fund and the winner’s prize have grown by around 50 per cent since 2013.

Who are the highest earners at The Masters?

The identity of the two highest earning players in Masters history should come as no surprise.

Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket last year in an incredible storyline, taking his overall earnings at Augusta to $9.49m.

Three-time winner Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, is a relatively close second on $8.02m.

But what is notable is how far in front of the rest Woods and Mickelson are.

At sixth Justin Rose is the highest-placed player yet to win the Masters.

Rose is one of two Englishmen in the top 10, with Lee Westwood, who has also never finished better than second (twice).

Note: Final prize money for the 2020 Masters had not been confirmed at the time of publication but was expected to remain the same as last year. This article will be updated if that changes.