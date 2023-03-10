Sport on TV: What to watch, when is it on and what channel is it on?

The huge golfing tournaments return to the sports calendar this weekend with the Players, while there’s the continuation of domestic and international sport. Here are five events you need to mark ahead of this weekend. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The huge golfing tournaments return to the sports calendar this weekend with the Players, while there's the continuation of domestic and international sport. Here are five events you need to mark ahead of this weekend.

Golf: Players Championship, Thursday – Sunday

Reigning champion Cameron Smith is absent for this year’s Player Championship due to his affiliation with LIV Golf but a stellar field remains at Sawgrass.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy all got their championship hopes underway together yesterday with the trio all in contention to finish this weekend’s golfing action as world No1.

Brits in action include Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett and Justin Rose.

With the Masters next month, it’s a good time to hit your stride in Florida (from 11:30am Sky Sports Golf).

Smith’s winning round

Tennis: Indian Wells, Thursday – Sunday

It is the unofficial fifth Grand Slam on the tennis calendar with a number of the world’s best heading to California for Indian Wells.

After an exciting opening couple of days, the round of 64 gets going this evening with the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime in action.

Also taking to the courts are Brits Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie, as well as Wimbledon hopeful Matteo Berrettini.

It’s a great tournament to win, one that gets you noticed, and tends to be a sign of a player who could go deep into this summer’s Grand Slams (from 7pm Amazon Prime).

Highlights

Rugby Union: England vs France – Saturday

The pick of this weekend’s Six Nations ties sees England and France look to keep their Championship hopes alive on Saturday.

England are looking to win their third consecutive match under Steve Borthwick while France are eying back-to-back Championships.

All eyes are on the 10-12-13 partnerships for this one with England opting for Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade – and benching captain Owen Farrell – while France have gone for Romain Ntamack, Jonathan Danty and Gael Fickou for their trip to London.

It is the highlight of the weekend when it comes to sport and one not to be missed (4:45, ITV1).

Le Crunch

Football: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City – Saturday

It’s getting down to the business end of the season with Manchester City urgently needing to close the gap to Arsenal in the Premier League table.

In Pep Guardiola’s side’s way on Saturday evening is Crystal Palace, who will be looking to spoil the party.

A win would reduce the deficit to the Gunners to just two points, with the north London side heading to Fulham on Sunday.

This match begins a big week for City – who have a Champions League knockout tie on Tuesday and a FA Cup quarter-final next Saturday – so a big win on Saturday will be ideal for the Manchester side (5:30pm, Sky Sports Premier League).

Last time out

Cricket: Bangladesh vs England – Sunday

England are in action on Sunday in the second of three Twenty20 matches against Bangladesh.

Having lost the first one by six wickets on Thursday, Buttler’s side will be looking for a much needed confidence boost with a limited-overs World Cup coming up in the autumn.

Look out for Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto in the Bangladeshi ranks while Dawid Malan will be looking to motor for the tourists in a must-win game if they’re going to take the series to a decider – though there will be no Jason Roy for England, who was not picked but hit a 63-ball 145 not out in the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. (9am, ECB website and Sky Sports Cricket).