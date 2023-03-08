Ten Hag backs Fernandes as United captain despite Liverpool humiliation

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come out in support of his club captain Bruno Fernandes despite being part of the humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Portuguese midfielder also faced calls to be banned from football for a number of games for an alleged “nudge” on an assistant referee on Sunday afternoon.

“Yes, definitely,” Ten Hag said when asked whether Fernandes would continue to captain Manchester United going forward.

“I think he’s playing a brilliant season. He’s had a really important role in why we’re in the position where we are because he’s giving energy to the team.

“He’s not only running a lot at the highest intensity but also in the right way and right direction.

“He’s pointing and coaching players. He’s an inspiration for the whole team but no one is perfect. Everyone has his mistakes and everyone has to learn.

“I have to learn and he will learn.

“I’m really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in my team and I am really happy that Bruno Fernandes, if Harry [Mauire, former captain] is not on the pitch, is our captain.”

United face Real Betis tonight in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.