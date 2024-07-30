Team GB win relay gold in pool as Brit quad defends Olympic Games title

Great Britain made a splash in the pool on Tuesday, winning a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Tom Dean, James Guy, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards came home for Team GB at París La Defense Arena to win the team’s first gold in the pool.

They held off late surges from both Australia and the USA to seal the victory at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, defending the title they won in Japanese capital Tokyo three years ago.

It is the second medal for Richards at these Games after his silver in the 200m freestyle.

Elsewhere at the Olympic Games Nathan Hales claimed gold for Team GB in the trap shooting.

He shot an Olympic Record 48/50 to fend off the other five finalists at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, three hours from the capital. The 28-year-old Brit holds the world record of 49/50.

It is Britain’s first gold in shooting since London 2012 and just their third medal in the sport since the turn of the century.

China’s Qi Ying took silver while Guatemala’s Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas clinched bronze.

“I cannot quite believe it,” Olympic Games champion Hales said. “It is a dream come true and something I set out 10 years ago to achieve.”

Simone Biles banished the demons of Tokyo 2020 to lead the USA to team gold in the gymnastics.

Great Britain were 0.2 marks off a medal in fourth with Brazil and Italy completing the podium.

Gymnastics will now enter the individual finals stage of competition.

Today at the Games there are medal chances for Team GB in diving, rowing, BMX and gymnastics – as well as triathlon, should the events go ahead.