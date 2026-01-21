Volkswagen Passat Estate review: Second place in the space race

Volkswagen has celebrated several big birthdays in recent years, with both the Polo supermini and Golf hatchback marking their 50th anniversaries. Yet the Passat, first launched in 1973, seemingly did not merit a special commemorative edition when it turned 50.

Volkswagen has launched a new version of the Passat, though, now only available in estate guise for European customers. The declining popularity of four-door saloons probably makes this a wise decision, but estate cars have also suffered greatly at the hands of the all-conquering SUV.

Sensibly, Volkswagen pursued economies of scale when developing the new Passat. Not only does this latest model use the same platform and powertrains as the Skoda Superb, it even shares the same production facility in Bratislava, Slovakia.

It means the closest competition for the Passat comes from within, as the Superb Estate undercuts its German brother on price. Yet the Volkswagen’s upmarket badge could also see it face off against alternatives like the BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate, plus an endless array of family SUVs.

Five decades in the making

Although the Passat owes much to the Skoda Superb, Volkswagen’s design team has made it look distinct from its Czech relation.

The result is a handsome, if slightly anodyne estate car, but one with an impressive 0.25 drag coefficient. It means the big wagon cuts through the air cleanly, and is actually the most aerodynamic petrol-powered Volkswagen estate to date.

Another major change is the total absence of diesel engines for the UK market. Estates and the black pump have had a long-term relationship, but Volkswagen has opted for petrol engines only this time.

The model lineup has recently been updated, with buyers now offered a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with varying degrees of electrification. This ranges from the entry-level 150hp version with mild hybrid assistance, through to a 272hp plug-in hybrid.

A seven-speed DSG automatic is standard for mild hybrid models, with only six cogs for the plug-in hybrids. The manual gearbox has gone the way of the diesel engine, of course…

A smooth-ish operator

The 150hp eTSI mild hybrid setup is likely to be the most popular engine choice, thanks to its combination of affordability and efficiency. However, with only 184lb ft of torque, it can feel overwhelmed by a car as large as the Passat.

Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 9.3 seconds, with the 1.5-litre unit sounding strained as it attempts to deliver maximum power. It’s where a diesel engine would make an obvious difference, thanks to its inherent extra torque.

Once up to speed on the motorway, where the typical Passat will spend much of its time, the 150hp eTSI motor is far less intrusive. Nonetheless, given Volkswagen’s premium aspirations for its big estate car, some extra refinement for this petrol engine would be welcome.

According to official WLTP figures, the eTSI should be able to achieve more than 50mpg. In reality, this is likely to be closer to 40mpg, although plug-in hybrid versions potentially offer much more.

Opting for one of the PHEVs ups the stakes to 204hp or a substantial 272hp, with the ability to cover up to 78 miles using the battery alone. If your budget can stretch to one of the plug-in powertrains, it’s likely to make driving a Passat far more relaxing.

Driving the Volkswagen Passat

The rest of the driving experience is easygoing, with Volkswagen having focused its efforts on making the Passat comfortable and refined, instead of needlessly sporty.

Most trim levels come on 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels with chunky sidewall tyres to help absorb bumps and potholes. Fancier R-Line and Black Edition versions have 19-inch rims, but ride comfort will still be more cossetting than many SUVs.

Volkswagen’s Adaptive Chassis Control is included on high-spec models, providing 15 different suspension damper settings to choose from. Selecting the softest mode brings an impressive degree of comfort, and is ideal for motorway cruising. Standard cars with non-adaptive suspension feel slightly firmer at low speeds, but improve once you get out of town.

The Passat’s handling is accurate enough to help place what is a relatively large car, but don’t expect too much in the way of feedback or fun. Sport mode adds extra weight to the steering, but it seems counter-intuitive to the big estate car’s attitude.

Plug-in hybrid sacrifices boot space

Let us be honest, the main reason for choosing an estate car like the Passat is boot capacity, and the big Volkswagen does not disappoint.

With its rear seats in place, there is a total of 690 litres of luggage space – exactly the same as a Skoda Superb Estate. Plug-in hybrid versions can only carry 530 litres, however, due to the batteries beneath the boot floor. Dropping the rear seats results in a truly cavernous 1,920kg in non-PHEV models, again matching its Skoda cousin.

The theme of spaciousness continues throughout the rest of the Passat’s cabin, with rear-seat passengers getting the best deal. Headroom and legroom in the back is vast, while the front seats offer plenty of adjustment and space.

Where the Passat does differ from the Superb is its lack of buttons on its dashboard. Skoda uses innovative ‘Smart Dials’ for the climate control, which are far easier to operate than a touchscreen.

Volkswagen has vastly improved the software behind its infotainment system, though, and there are now real buttons (rather than fiddly haptic touchpads) on the steering wheel. Passats lower down the range receive a 12.9-inch touchscreen, with fancier versions gaining a 15.0-inch display.

Premium aspirations included

What makes the Passat stand out is the quality of its interior design. From the elaborate ambient lighting, which spans the dashboard and door trims, to the plush materials, it all feels suitably upmarket.

This sense of quality is important, though, when the Passat costs around £3,000 more than an equivalent Superb. The VW just edges the Skoda here, but it is a close call between the two.

Volkswagen has recently updated the Passat model range, with prices now starting from just under £41,000 for entry-level Life trim. This offers a comprehensive standard specification, including a reversing camera, satellite navigation and front seats with an integrated massage function.

At the top of the ladder, the 272hp plug-in hybrid version in Black Edition spec requires close to £51,500. A set of 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss black exterior trim and sports seats are all included.

Verdict: Volkswagen Passat Estate

With the number of large estate cars dwindling in the face of SUV dominance, the Volkswagen Passat still being here seems like something to celebrate, particularly after more than five decades.

It offers a huge practicality, combined with a comfortable and refined driving experience, plus a long list of standard equipment. Add in a wide selection of engines, and the Passat makes a compelling case for itself.

Low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates will make the plug-in hybrid versions very appealing to company car drivers, too.

The Passat’s biggest problem is that the Skoda Superb Estate offers the same amount of space and pace, but at a lower cost – and with only a marginally inferior ambience. Unless badge snobbery matters to you, it’s checkmate to the Volkswagen’s Czech mate.

PRICE: From £40,860

POWER: 150hp

0-62MPH: 9.3 seconds

TOP SPEED: 138mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 51.5mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 125g/km

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research