AlgoSec Posts 37% YoY New Business Growth in 2025 as Enterprises Prioritise Application-Centric Security

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, today reported its best year ever with strong year-over-year annual recurring revenue growth, a gross dollar retention rate exceeding 90% and 37% year-over-year new business growth in 2025. The results reflect continued demand for greater visibility and control over application connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Founded in 2004, AlgoSec has maintained positive cash flow and remained debt-free throughout its history.

Enterprises faced increasing complexity throughout 2025 as application environments spanned data centers, cloud and hybrid infrastructure. That complexity was reflected in AlgoSec’s 2025 State of Network Security Report, based on insights from over 500 cloud and network security professionals globally, which found that multi-cloud environments are now the norm, with Azure emerging as the most widely used cloud platform among respondents. The report also found that automating application connectivity has become the top priority for minimising risk and downtime as environments continue to expand.

In response to these challenges, large, distributed enterprises adopted AlgoSec in 2025. New customers included Volkswagen Group UK, Vodacom Business, NTT DATA Spain, Gainwell Technologies LLC – Texas, Lamborghini and more. AlgoSec consistently earns high satisfaction scores from real users, scoring 4.5 out of 5 on both G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, outperforming matching peers and being recognised as customer choice in Gartner’s Voice of the Customer report and #1 in PeerSpot. Additionally, AlgoSec’s 4.5 out of 5 Glassdoor rating places the company among top-tier employers.

The AlgoSec Horizon platform, released in 2025, is recognised as the industry’s first application-centric security management and automation platform designed specifically for hybrid networks. The platform provides a single source of visibility across multi-clouds and data center environments, enabling security teams to prioritise risk based on business needs while managing security at scale. Through AI-driven visibility and risk mitigation that automatically discovers applications and maps connectivity dependencies, AlgoSec Horizon reduces operational friction, minimises misconfigurations and supports faster, safer application delivery.

“Today’s security teams are managing unprecedented levels of application and infrastructure complexity,” said Yuval Baron, AlgoSec CEO and co-founder. “2025 has been our best year ever. In just a few months, over 100 customers have implemented the AlgoSec Horizon platform. This rapid adoption highlights enterprises’ strategic need for a single platform to secure their hybrid estate, often spanning multiple cloud platforms and data centers. At the same time, organisations must accelerate application connectivity to speed delivery. Together, these capabilities are essential for driving growth and innovation in the AI era.”

AlgoSec’s application-centric approach was also recognised by the industry in 2025, earning the 2025 SC Award for Best Security Company from SC Media at RSAC, a Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine for Best Service as a Cybersecurity Company, and Trailblazer recognition in Network Security and Management from Cyber Defense Magazine’s Top InfoSec Innovator Awards.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery up to 100 times faster by automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network environment.

With two decades of expertise securing hybrid networks, over 2300 of the world’s most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads.

AlgoSec Horizon platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities, enabling users to automatically discover and identify their business applications across multi-clouds, and remediate risks more effectively. It serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.

Additionally, organizations can leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility.

Learn how AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, SecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications faster while maintaining security at www.algosec.com.

