Estithmar Holding Reports 97% Surge YoY in Q1 2026 in Net Profit to QAR 333 Mn

Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting a net profit of QAR 333 million, marking a significant 97% increase compared to the same period last year. The results underscore the strength of the Company’s operating model and the successful execution of its expansion strategy.

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The company recorded revenues of QAR 1.455 billion, up from QAR 1.309 billion in Q1 2025. Gross profit rose to QAR 561 million compared to QAR 416 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 35%. EBITDA grew by 73% to reach QAR 473 million, while earnings per share increased by 90% to QAR 0.089.

These results reflect comprehensive growth across all key financial indicators, supported by a clear investment vision and the Company’s ability to balance geographic expansion, portfolio diversification, and operational efficiency. International investments announced in previous periods have begun to deliver tangible impact, contributing to revenue growth, enhanced profitability, and asset base expansion.

The strong growth in net profit is attributed to the Company’s disciplined approach to operational efficiency and value creation, alongside prudent capital management and effective risk management practices. In parallel, digital transformation initiatives, particularly in automation and artificial intelligence, have played a key role in improving productivity, strengthening governance, and optimizing costs.

The results also highlight a balanced contribution across the Company’s business Groups; healthcare, services, tourism and real estate development, and industries & specialized contracting, demonstrating each Group’s success in executing its growth strategy within an integrated strategic framework.

Commenting on the results, Juan Leon, CEO of Estithmar Holding, said:

“The Q1 results reflect the strength of our business model and our ability to deliver accelerated and sustainable growth simultaneously. This performance goes beyond achieving record figures, it demonstrates the quality of our investment decisions and disciplined execution across markets and sectors. The balance between revenue growth and improved profitability, supported by strong operational performance and healthy cash flows, highlights our efficiency and our ability to translate expansion into tangible shareholder value.”

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Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429718889/en/

Contact

Nesrine Nacef

n.nacef@estithmarholding.com

Abstract

Estithmar Holding Reports 97% Surge YoY in Q1 2026 in Net Profit to QAR 333 Mn

Estithmar Holding Reports 97% Surge YoY in Q1 2026 in Net Profit to QAR 333 Mn (Photo: AETOSWire) Company Logo