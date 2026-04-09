Ativion Raises the Bar for Schools With Expanded iPad Classroom Visibility and Safeguarding

Ativion, the leading provider of platforms that advance student safety and wellness through intelligent insights, today announces the expansion of its flagship safeguarding platform, StudentKeeper.

This extended release of StudentKeeper brings together critical capabilities for managing a modern classroom environment, including the new addition of iPad support.

The enhanced platform ensures that schools can:

Gain full visibility into iPad activity, including in-app usage.

Apply real-time classroom management controls across all required devices.

Enforce consistent filtering and safeguarding policies on managed and unmanaged devices.

By extending visibility beyond the browser and into the full device experience, Ativion is redefining what effective safeguarding looks like for modern education.

Tablet adoption now exceeds 87% in UK primary schools, with millions of devices deployed across schools and Multi-Academy Trusts¹ which signals a shift toward tablet-first learning environments where iPads play a leading role. In addition, a significant number of primary schools globally are utilising devices, online research and app-driven learning to enhance teaching and familiarise young people with technology and online safety. In turn, this has presented traditional monitoring solutions with safeguarding gaps.

StudentKeeper’s latest enhancements extend monitoring beyond browser activity to include app usage on iPads. This breadth of visibility provides better insight into device use and supports effective safeguarding in line with KCSIE guidance.

“Safeguarding must reflect how students actually use technology today,” said Jason Tomlinson, Group CEO of Ativion. “These new StudentKeeper capabilities will give schools insight into how students are accessing information with no compromise on visibility or control.”

Ativion’s technologies protect millions of learners worldwide and support secure, engaging, and productive digital experiences across classrooms and organisations.

About Ativion

Ativion is a leading provider of EdTech filtering and classroom management solutions that safeguard digital learning environments while empowering educators and institutions. Ativion’s technologies protect millions of learners worldwide and support secure, engaging, and productive digital experiences across classrooms and organisations. Ativion delivers a full-service suite of tools for education providers in all sectors, including ContentKeeper, Impero EducationPro and StudentKeeper.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409331045/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Sarah Chapman, VP GTM Strategy and Marketing

Telephone: +1773-910-0063

Email: schapman@ativion.com

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“Safeguarding must reflect how students actually use technology today,” said Jason Tomlinson, Group CEO, Ativion. “The new StudentKeeper capabilities will give schools insight into how students are accessing information with no compromise on visibility.”

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