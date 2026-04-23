Local elections 2026: who will win in Haringey Council?

Labour's 50-year hold on Haringey appears to be crumbling

Labour’s 50-year hold on Haringey appears to be crumbling. The Green Party is surging after a 55 per cent by-election win in St Ann’s, Lib Dems are targeting wealthier wards, and a controversial Finsbury Park events deal, school funding crisis and four years of council tax rises have left the administration exposed. Polls point to no overall control in May 2026 for the first time since 1971.

In Haringey, a borough that spans the high-stakes redevelopment of Tottenham and the quiet wealth of Highgate, Labour is facing a structural threat to its fifty-year hegemony.

Since 1971, the administration in Wood Green has been a model of one-party stability.

However, as the borough heads to the polls on 7 May, that grip is noticeably slipping.

Internal fractures have hollowed out the Labour majority, with a steady stream of councillors departing to form the ‘Green Socialist Alliance’, or sit as independents.

With the Green Party having recently secured a 55 per cent landslide in the St Ann’s by-election, pollsters say Haringey could be moving toward its first “no overall control” council in half a century.

The political friction has centered on the battle for the parks. In March 2026, the council green-lit a controversial five-year extension for major music events in Finsbury Park, securing revenue through to 2032.

Liberal Democrat leader Luke Cawley-Harrison has branded the deal an “insult to democracy”, alleging it was rushed through just days before election rules would have blocked it.

Opposition candidates claim a “system glitch” in the council’s consultation app effectively silenced local residents, fueling the narrative of an administration out of touch with its constituents.

Classroom debt and cost of living squeeze

Beyond the parks, a fiscal crisis is brewing in the borough’s schools.

Nearly half of Haringey’s 75 state-maintained institutions are currently in deficit, with one facing a shortfall of £900,000.

In a move to steady the ship, the council has stripped school governors of their spending control, requiring direct approval for any spend exceeding £25,000.

This, coupled with confirmed plans to slash school places starting in 2027, has left many families in wards like Crouch End questioning the council’s long-term planning.

Haringey remains a borough of huge economic contrasts. While average house prices have climbed to £625,000 and monthly rents hit £2,197, the social reality is far bleaker for many.

The Bounds Green Food Bank, a lifeline for 4,600 residents, recently warned it may be forced to close its doors by June if donations do not increase.

For an administration that has long prided itself on its socialist credentials, the widening gap between the borough’s affluent heights and its struggling urban centers has become a defining electoral liability.

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