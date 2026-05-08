London local elections live: Labour takes first blows from Reform; Starmer on brink

Welcome to City AM's local election liveblog

Good morning and welcome back to the City AM liveblog.

It’s local election results day and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is bracing for what could be a brutal set of results for the Labour Party.

Labour lost councils in its northern heartlands in the early hours of Friday morning, as Reform UK made gains and hailed a “historic change in British politics”.

But Starmer’s party has held on to some key London boroughs so far, including Merton and Hammersmith, though it has lost Wandsworth to no overall control after a tight battle with the Tories.

More than 5,000 council seats are up for grabs, including every single council seat in London. Previously dominant in the capital, Labour could lose a raft of London boroughs as it faces bitter challenges from Reform UK on its right flank and the Green Party on its left.

Zack Polanski’s resurgent Greens are targeting inner-city areas like Lewisham, Lambeth and Hackney – as well as Starmer’s backyard in Camden.

Nigel Farage’s Reform, on the other hand, are hopeful they can take outer boroughs like Hillingdon, Havering, Bromley and Bexley.

Starmer’s party are defending 2,557 seats at this set of elections and some pundits have suggested they could lose up to 1,800. This would be a stunning wipeout which would send Labour reeling and put the Prime Minister in perhaps his weakest position yet.

8 May has long been considered the day on which a move to remove Starmer could be triggered, potentially putting an end to months of speculation around the Prime Minister’s leadership.

The City is bracing for market backlash from the elections and a potential Labour leadership challenge. Most analysts fear a change of Prime Minister could prompt the government to take a leftward turn and loosen fiscal policies, borrowing more from City firms.

Get yourself up to date with our election preview and profiles of the state of play in every single London borough.

We’ll bring you every London result as it comes in, plus key market and political reaction, so stay tuned.