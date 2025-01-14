Skoda Superb iV Estate review: A family car with no compromises

Finding a family estate used to be an easy process, with almost every car manufacturer offering a ‘longroof’ version of its hatchback or saloon models. Fast-forward to the present day, however, and finding a new wagon can feel trickier than having a balanced argument on social media.

We can thank the exponential rise of the SUV for that. It has edged out almost every other type of car, leaving a homogenised mass of crossovers in the mainstream market. Skoda has hardly been immune, either: the Czech marque now offers five different SUVs, some with coupe-styled spin-offs.

Thankfully, Skoda has also retained the Superb in both hatchback and estate forms. The Superb Estate represents one of the last remaining routes into wagon ownership, and comes with the promise of more practicality than most families could ever need.

Although a diesel engine (remember them?) remains on the price list, the plug-in hybrid Superb iV is likely to be popular, especially for company car drivers looking to save money. Notably, Skoda does not sell the Superb hatchback in ‘iV’ spec, making this PHEV a niche offering in the UK range.

Hybrid theory in practice

Providing power for the Skoda Superb iV Estate is a 150hp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which works together with a 116hp electric motor and 27.5kWh battery pack. This results in a total output of 204hp.

Although that may sound like a lot, a hefty kerb weight of almost two tonnes mutes its effect somewhat. Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 8.1 seconds, compared to 7.4 seconds for a standard, non-PHEV Superb Estate with the same 204hp output.

Things feel different out on the road, however, with the electric motor able to boost acceleration when overtaking. Unfortunately, the 1.5-litre petrol engine can sound surprisingly strained when you demand extra power, which doesn’t fit with the premium image Skoda wants to cultivate.

Where the Superb iV Estate scores big is its ability to complete almost 80 miles on battery power alone. It means drivers could cover the average UK there-and-back commute each day without ever having to awaken the petrol engine.

Longer-distance drivers will appreciate that filling the battery from a public DC charger takes around 26 minutes. Charging with an 11kW home wallbox requires two hours and 30 minutes.

Going with the grain

The size of the Superb iV Estate does become noticeable on twistier roads, where there is no escaping the laws of physics. Our range-topping Laurin & Klement test car came equipped with the Dynamic Chassis Control system, offering multiple levels of suspension stiffness. In practice, moving the slider towards the ‘comfort’ end of the scale makes most sense, allowing the Superb to soak up bumps and broken tarmac with ease.

With a degree of body-roll and light but precise steering, the Superb iV Estate feels akin to a classic American station wagon, offering smooth and relaxed progress. Just without the wood grain vinyl on the outside.

Those choosing a Laurin & Klement can expect wood trim inside, though, with tasteful slivers of fake timber found across the dashboard and inner doors. Combined with the leatherette upholstery and ambient lighting, it gives the Superb a genuinely premium feel.

Added to this is a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, now familiar from multiple Volkswagen Group products, along with a large 13.0-inch central touchscreen. The latter is unceremoniously placed atop the dashboard, but the large visual real estate makes it easy to use.

A ‘Simply Clever’ Superb

Even easier to use are Skoda’s new ‘Smart Dials’, found further down the dashboard. Used to control the climate control, they push, pull and twist, displaying different settings depending on how they are used. A perfect blend between modern technology and traditional tactility, they are a lesson in why not everything needs to be operated via a touchscreen.

There are almost 30 Skoda ‘Simply Clever’ features included throughout the Superb, including the famous ice scraper inside the fuel filler flap. Equally handy is a small foam sponge found inside the centre console, which exists to clean finger marks from the touchscreen. Forget fancy coatings – Skoda hasn’t forgotten that sometimes simple is best.

The main reason we are here, though, is the Superb’s vast interior space. Make no mistake, this is a big car, and that means you need to give your parking some thought. However, the payoff is acres of space for both front and rear passengers, with the latter enjoying limo-like levels of legroom.

Opting for the plug-in hybrid iV version of the Superb does have some effect on boot capacity. With the rear seats in place, it decreases from a gargantuan 690 litres to a still-large 510 litres. Fold the back seats down and there is 1,770 litres of space: enough for even the busiest of families.

Keep it simple

Such practicality helps make the Superb Estate’s case for providing value for money. Yet as with everything else, prices have risen in recent years, meaning the big Skoda starts to look expensive further up the range.

Even the cheapest Superb Estate, in SE Technology trim with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, requires an outlay of almost £37,000. Our full-loaded Laurin & Klement PHEV model is the priciest of all, costing £48,735 at the time of writing.

That might be too much for the few who still harbour badge snobbery towards Skoda. Nonetheless, the Superb Laurin & Klement is suitably crammed with equipment, including 14-way adjustable front seats that are heated, cooled and have a built-in massage function. LED Matrix headlights, an endless list of safety systems and a useful surround-view camera are all part of the Laurin & Klement package, too.

Given the Superb iV’s potential to save money with its electric range, justifying the Laurin & Klement trim might feel a little easier. There is also the added bonus of lower VED (road tax), thanks to official CO2 emissions of only 9g/km.

This will see company car drivers pay Benefit in Kind tax of just five percent, resulting in a monthly bill of just £40 for 20 percent taxpayers.

Verdict: Skoda Superb iV Estate

The Skoda Superb iV Estate makes a compelling argument for not choosing the predictable SUV option. It’s a great choice if you need a plug-in hybrid wagon, especially if you happen to be a company car driver.

With a humongous amount of interior space and boot capacity, the Superb Estate will fit easily into family life. Yes, the iV’s hybrid batteries eat into the load area, but this is still a larger, more practical wagon than most.

The Superb iV Estate can look expensive in higher specifications, with the flagship Laurin & Klement costing the same as a BMW 330e Touring. Although the Skoda offers far more space, the 3 Series is undoubtedly a better car to drive.

Indeed, nice as the luxurious versions of the Superb iV Estate are, it makes more sense to choose one of the more affordable trim levels. By keeping things simple, you can follow Skoda’s advice and be ‘simply clever’.

Skoda Superb iV Estate Laurin & Klement

PRICE: £48,540

POWER: 204hp

0-62MPH: 8.1sec

TOP SPEED: 136mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 50.8 – 51.8mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 124 -127g/km

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research