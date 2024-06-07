Skoda Fabia review: Czech, mate

Cast your mind back to 1999 and the introduction of the Skoda Fabia may not be the first thing that springs to mind. However, the final year of the 20th century marked the starting point for Skoda’s supermini, which combined affordable prices with practicality and dependability.

Now into its fourth generation, the latest Fabia continues on the same path. It shares a platform with the Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza, but prices have edged much closer to those related rivals. Skoda now pushes the Fabia as a spacious, more-for-your-money option.

On the outside, the latest Fabia looks mature and eminently respectable, although paint colours such as Phoenix Orange (seen here) and Race Blue offer the chance to add a little more flair.

Finding the right Fabia

There is a decent choice of engines in the Fabia range, providing you are happy with petrol power. No diesels are available, nor are there any hybrid or electric models to choose from – unlike alternative superminis from Vauxhall or Renault.

Skoda gives Fabia buyers the option of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine in naturally aspirated or turbocharged guises, or a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo. We would quickly move past the entry level 80hp non-turbocharged 1.0, however, due to its glacially slow 0-62mph time of 15.7 seconds.

Instead, the turbocharged 1.0 TSI is likely to suit most drivers, coming in 95hp and 116hp flavours. The 95hp variant is offered solely with a five-speed manual gearbox and can achieve 0-62mph in 10.7 seconds. Upgrading to the 116hp version means a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic transmissions.

Economical engines

Topping the range is the 150hp 1.5-litre petrol engine. This can only be combined with the DSG auto transmission, giving the Fabia ‘warm hatch’ performance of 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds.

Fuel economy is strong regardless of what’s under the bonnet, with all Fabias averaging at least 50mpg in the official WLTP test. That figure is achievable in the real world, too.

Although the top-spec Monte Carlo trim level is meant to pay homage to Skoda’s rallying past, it isn’t a true sporting model. Instead, like the rest of the range, the driving experience is focussed on comfort and refinement.

Inside the Skoda Fabia

The Fabia’s steering is light and precise, if lacking much feel, which makes it suited to urban life. Its suspension manages to absorb speed bumps and broken tarmac with surprising ease, too. Models with larger alloy wheels feel firmer, but the overall impression is still one of a larger car.

This is also true when you open the Fabia’s boot and are faced with 380 litres of luggage space. Such a cargo capacity is typically found in cars from the next class up, such as the Volkswagen Golf or BMW 1 Series, rather than inside a supermini.

Skoda has made the latest Fabia larger than its predecessors, with more space in the front and back for passengers. Factor in plenty of storage cubbies and big door bins, and the Fabia proves itself very practical.

All of this comes within a cabin that feels solid and easy to use, if not particularly exciting. Overall quality is much improved from the previous Fabia, and even the harder plastic trim gives the impression that it is made to last.

Skoda moves upmarket

Most early versions of this fourth-generation Fabia came with a 6.2-inch central touchscreen, although this has now been upgraded to an 8.25-inch setup. And fancier SE L models get a 9.25-inch display with satellite navigation included. All are quick to respond and – thankfully – there are still traditional dials and buttons for the air conditioning.

Skoda has been on a march upmarket in recent years, buoyed by the success of its SUV range and the electric Enyaq. Combine this with inflation, and a starting price of £20,530 makes the entry-level Fabia seem less of a bargain these days.

The Fabia still comfortably undercuts the bottom-rung Volkswagen Polo, but it proves costlier than the more generously equipped Seat Ibiza. A Dacia Sandero is perhaps closest to where Skoda used to be with its bargain basement pricing, although that doesn’t offer the reassurance of a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Keeping it simple

In reality, monthly finance costs are more relevant than list prices for most car buyers. And Skoda typically has attractive finance offers to make the Fabia more affordable.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity are included, and even the basic SE Comfort model comes with LED headlights, rear parking sensors and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Across multiple generations, the Skoda Fabia has carved out its niche as a sensible and affordable supermini. This latest model upholds that tradition, with plenty of standard equipment, a wide choice of engines and competitive value for money.

While not the most exciting hatchback to drive, the Fabia’s refinement and comfort make it an effortless ownership proposition. It’s proof that sometimes you just need to keep things simple.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI SE Comfort

PRICE: From £20,530

POWER: 95hp

0-62MPH: 10.7sec

TOP SPEED: 118mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 54.9mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 117g/km