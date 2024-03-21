BMW 128ti review: The hot hatch we spent our own money on

As such, eyebrows were raised when BMW launched the 128ti in 2020. Not only did it offer less power than the flagship M135i – which donated its engine – but it didn’t have all-wheel drive either.

The 128ti is BMW’s attempt to attract performance hatchback purists, while taking aim at the iconic Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Return of a classic badge

The ‘ti’ nameplate, standing for Turismo Internazionale, is a throwback to classic BMW models such as the 2002 Ti. It also made an appearance on the 3 Series Compact in the 1990s, meaning BMW does have form when applying it to interesting-looking hatchbacks.

Depending on the paint colour chosen, the 128ti comes with air intakes and side skirts highlighted in bright red, along with some retro-style decals. Prefer something more subtle? These details can be gloss black instead, leaving the car looking more like the milder 1 Series M Sport.

On the inside, BMW has fitted sports seats with plenty of adjustment, including under-thigh support, along with a chunky steering wheel. Neat details include a ‘ti’ logo stitched into the centre armrest, plus M Sport seat belts and aluminium pedals.

Unlike the rival Golf GTI, BMW has retained traditional buttons for the climate control, and there is an iDrive controller to avoid having to always use the touchscreen. Practicality is no worse than a regular 1 Series, with a decent boot and room for kids in the back seats.

Just add lightness

The most important changes to the 128ti are beneath the bodywork, including suspension lowered by 10mm and bespoke geometry. In the absence of all-wheel drive or adaptive dampers, BMW made the car’s rear end tauter to reduce understeer. Rather tellingly, it has since applied many of these tweaks to the M135i.

What the M135i can never overcome is the 80kg advantage the 128ti gains from being front-driven. This boosts the 128ti’s power-to-weight ratio and aids overall agility. Tipping the scales at 1,445kg means the car is hardly a featherweight, but every kilogram helps.

BMW fits 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with the option of ‘performance tyres’ at no extra cost. Early cars came equipped with grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, although some owners report receiving less effective Pirelli tyres instead. M Sport brakes with bright-red callipers are fitted to all cars.

With a detuned version of the M135i’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the 128ti offers a more-than-respectable 265hp and 295lb ft of torque. That’s 40hp down on the M135i, but the lower kerb weight means the subjective difference isn’t too pronounced.

Ticking all the hot hatch boxes

Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 6.1 seconds, aided by a Torsen limited-slip differential to keep torque steer under control. There can still be squirming from the front-end during hard acceleration, but only if you drive aggressively.

An eight-speed Aisin automatic gearbox is the only transmission offered for the 128ti. It shifts quickly, especially in Sport mode, and comes with steering wheel-mounted paddles. A manual gearbox may have offered a modicum of extra engagement, but BMW knows few buyers would opt for one.

On the road, rather surprisingly, it is the 128ti’s ride that first stands out. Compared to other hot hatches, it flows impressively well along UK tarmac, despite the suspension’s inherent tautness. The steering, if not bursting with feel, offers enough feedback to be fun, and there is ample torque to make easy progress.

The overall result is an enjoyable blend of performance and handling that does nothing to reduce the everyday practicality of a regular BMW 1 Series.

Factor in a high-quality interior, with the absence of touchscreen frustrations, and the 128ti makes a strong case for itself. Being cheaper than a Volkswagen Golf GTI helps as well, as do competitive finance deals.

The ultimate long-term test

It was this combination of qualities that led me to place an order for my very own 128ti with Vertu BMW Teesside at the end of 2023. A seamless buying process, along with a swift delivery, means there is now a Melbourne Red hot hatchback on my driveway.

So far, my own 128ti has more than lived up to expectations. Even with a drum-tight engine, it has managed more than 40mpg in Eco Pro mode. Yet it also delivers plenty of fun in Sport mode.

Is it perfect? Not quite. BMW has been on a cost-cutting drive with the 1 Series. It means features such as the fancy red-stitched airbag cover shown in these press images, and the rear ambient lighting inserts, have now disappeared from the car.

These are minor omissions, though, and do nothing to change how the 128ti drives. It also has a habit of attracting the attention of boy racers, although we can’t blame BMW for that.

Shoot at the king, you better not miss

I know an all-wheel-drive alternative like the M135i would be quicker.

But the 128ti delivers a purer driving experience, and is closer in spirit to the cars that helped create this category.

At the other extreme, a Honda Civic Type R would bring more front-drive thrills, but costs more than £50,000 – if you can even find one to buy.

Taking on an icon like the Golf GTI is a bold move by the Bavarians. Even the idea of a front-wheel-drive performance BMW may seem like an oxymoron to brand enthusiasts.

Nonetheless, with Volkswagen taking its own hot hatch in a different direction, the 128ti has slipped neatly into the space for a fun car that remains usable and relatively affordable. It’s proof that sometimes less really can be more.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

PRICE: From £37,735

POWER: 265hp

0-62MPH: 6.1sec

TOP SPEED: 155mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 40.9mpg