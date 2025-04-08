Knight Frank makes the City its global headquarters

Knight Frank will move to One Liverpool Street

Knight Frank, the global asset management and real estate giant, has signed a deal to relocate its global headquarters to the City of London.

The business will relocate from its current HQ at London & Regional’s 55 Baker Street in the West End, where it has been since 2008, to One Liverpool Street after penning an 18-year lease.

It’s a rare move for a real estate firm, with CBRE, Savills and Colliers all headquartered in the West End and occupying smaller locations in the City.

Knigh Frank does, however, follow JLL. The real estate and investment management company has committed to 15 years and 129,000 sq ft at British Land and GIC’s 2 Finsbury Avenue, and will move in 2026.

“Our goal was always to secure a state-of-the-art space with exceptional ESG credentials, that embodies our market-leading brand, delivers what we need and sets us up for the future,” William Beardmore-Gray, senior partner and group chair at Knight Frank, said.

The development at One Liverpool Street, which is due to complete in the first quarter of 2026, will provide 176,000 sq ft of “best-in-class” office and retail space, spread across the ground and ten upper floors.

The building will target a BREEAM ‘outstanding’ rating for sustainability performance and EPC A.

Sustainability has become a key focus for new developments due to tighter regulation on energy efficiency along with firms’ independent commitments to the environment.

“This is a scheme designed to equip world-leading businesses with a truly flagship building, featuring best-in-class facilities and modern technologies, whilst sitting in one of London’s best connected locations,” Ed Atterwill, head of Central London at Aviva Investors, said.

Knight Frank is the second major letting to be announced in the building after law firm Dentons, which will take 72,400 sq ft of space.

The real estate firm will retain a presence in the West End, according to Costar.