Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge review: Embrace the darkness

Carbon fibre? In a Cullinan? More often seen in supercars, this lightweight, man-made material looks slightly incongruous inside a 2.7-tonne SUV.

The goal here isn’t to save a few grams, though. Rather than fit-for-purpose functionality, this is craftsmanship in carbon fibre. Each of the 23 carbon trim pieces has been woven into a repeating geometric pattern, coated with six layers of lacquer, left to cure for three days and then hand-polished to a mirror finish.

Still not convinced? Well, if any vehicle can rise above dull pragmatism and quash inconvenient truths, it’s this one. Welcome aboard the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

A mild makeover

Rolls-Royce’s ‘high-sided vehicle’ was first launched in 2018, so the time has arrived for a midlife makeover. Most changes for the Cullinan Series II are cosmetic, starting with new LED running lights that extend downwards, framing the reprofiled and subtly illuminated ‘Pantheon’ grille.

You can also spot more sculpted bumpers, hungrier front air intakes and the imposing 23-inch wheels (up from 22 inches previously) Black Badge specification means the sills are painted body colour, rather than gloss black, while all exterior trim – including the grille, door handles and window-surrounds – is darkened chrome.

Inside, the new full-width glass dashboard features an analogue ‘clock cabinet’ that houses a miniature Spirit of Ecstasy. There are new materials such as Duality Twill – a vegan alternative to leather made from bamboo – and the BMW iDrive-based media system has been updated. One noteworthy highlight is the integrated Whispers app: a private concierge service for Rolls-Royce owners.

Sticking with a V12

If you expected some hybrid hardware, think again. The Cullinan Series II is mechanically unaltered, which means the 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 that also powers the Ghost and Phantom.

In the ‘standard’ Cullinan, it develops 571hp and 627lb ft of torque: good for 0-62mph in 5.3 seconds. The Black Badge makes a mildly more potent 600hp and 664lb ft, shaving 0.1 seconds off the benchmark sprint.

Pressing the ‘Low’ button on the Black Badge’s gear selector stalk also turns up the volume from its bespoke exhaust system, and speeds up shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s the closest a Rolls-Royce gets to a sport mode.

Inside the Cullinan Black Badge

The Cullinan is still ‘aesthetically challenged’ – if we’re being kind – but there’s no doubting its enormous presence: longer and wider than a Range Rover, with an air of hewn-from-English-oak solidity that puts family crossovers firmly in their place. Besides, Rolls-Royce customers clearly like how the Cullinan looks, making it the marque’s best-seller.

The best way to experience a Rolls-Royce is from the back seat, and that remains true here. Open the huge, rear-hinged ‘coach doors’ and you enter an inviting sanctuary from the outside world. The lambswool carpet is so deep you sink into it, the two individual seats recline like those aboard a First Class flight, and the headrest cushions feel like freshly plumped pillows.

Alternatively, if you need to carry three children, a rear bench seat with a folding backrest – as fitted to my test car – expands boot space from 560 litres to a whopping 1,930 litres. Just don’t fill your Rolls-Royce with garden rubbish for the tip run. Some things should remain sacred.

Roll out the red carpet

Being chauffeured around like an UHNWI (a very wealthy person) is all very well, but Rolls-Royce says most Cullinan owners drive themselves. So, all in the name of consumer research, I gallantly climbed behind the wheel.

Unlike many modern cars, you don’t need to spend several minutes swiping, prodding and cursing to get comfortable. In a world where touchscreens have become ubiquitous, Rolls-Royce has rightly resisted the urge to replace traditional, tactile switches with a giant iPad. The Cullinan’s heating and air-con controls, for example, are entirely analogue, while features such as the air vent ‘organ stops’ nod to the marque’s coachbuilt past.

The electric Spectre might be even quieter, but the big V12 is so hushed at idle you can scarcely hear it. A softly calibrated throttle, light steering and a deferential automatic gearbox make the Cullinan easy to drive. You guide it with your fingertips, riding a wave of effortless torque as the air suspension softens the road surface like a butler rolling out a red carpet.

‘A disruptive alter ego’

Wait a minute, though. This is a Black Badge – the Cullinan’s ‘disruptive alter ego’, according to Rolls-Royce. So shouldn’t it feel a bit more menacing?

Well, if you want a super SUV to rival the Aston Martin DBX707 or Ferrari Purosangue, this isn’t it. Engaging Low mode gives the Cullinan a little extra attitude, but it’s still a calming experience rather than a shot of automotive adrenalin.

Tackle a twisty road and active anti-roll bars ensure the Rolls-Royce doesn’t get unduly flustered, although you are always conscious of its size and weight. There’s also an Off-Road mode that raises the car by 40mm for clambering over rocks or scrabbling through muddy ruts. Perish the thought.

Verdict: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

The Black Badge treatment adds around £50,000 to the price of a Cullinan: a hefty premium, but who spends £380,000 on a car then frets about value for money?

No, if you like its toned-down, more contemporary look, and would appreciate its extra power, the Black Badge doesn’t compromise what makes the Cullinan stand apart from other luxury SUVs. Or indeed, what makes it a Rolls-Royce.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

PRICE: £380,000

POWER: 600hp

0-62MPH: 5.2sec

TOP SPEED: 155mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 16.8-17.7mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 363-380g/km