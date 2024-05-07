Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: Super-luxury SUV gets a new look

A revised version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been revealed. The new Series II aims to maintain the Cullinan’s status as the world’s most luxurious SUV.

As the best-selling model in the Rolls-Royce range, this is a vital car for the Goodwood-based company. Along with an updated exterior, the 2024 Cullinan features a number of changes inside its cabin, plus an array of bespoke options for customisation.

The Cullinan Series II will offer a performance-orientated Black Badge version from the outset, too.

Nip and tuck for the Cullinan

Although the Cullinan Series II looks similar to its predecessor, there are numerous subtle changes to its styling. Its daytime running lights now extend down to the front bumper, which itself has a new design – said to be inspired by the bow of a yacht.

The Series II also marks the first time the Cullinan has received Rolls-Royce’s illuminated ‘Pantheon’ front grille, which looks particularly dramatic at night. Gloss black trim is added to the rear bumper of the Cullinan, while its exhaust tailpipes are surrounded by mirror-finish trim.

New 23-inch alloy wheels are available, along with a new paint colour created specifically for the Cullinan Series II. Emperador Truffle is a minimalist grey-brown hue, said to be inspired by richly-veined brown marble.

Spirit of technology

Rolls-Royce says its ‘patrons’ have asked for more customisation options – and the Cullinan Series II certainly delivers. Central to the changes is the full-width glass fascia panel across the dashboard, which incorporates the display for the BMW-based infotainment system.

An updated digital instrument panel is also present, now with a permanently visible central information screen. This makes use of the Rolls-Royce SPIRIT operating system: the first V12-powered model to do so.

SPIRIT allows drivers to adjust the colour of the digital panel, and connects directly with the Whispers smartphone app for Rolls-Royce owners.

Two mobile devices can be connected to the rear screens to stream videos, with 18 speakers to provide the sound. The audio system uses cavities in the Cullinan’s chassis as resonance chambers, effectively turning the car into a giant subwoofer.

Inside the Cullinan Series II

An illuminated fascia panel can also be specified on the Cullinan’s dashboard for the first time. This features the model name and cityscape-inspired graphic, created by 7,000 laser-etched dots.

Rolls-Royce has also fitted a new Spirit of Ecstasy clock cabinet, with an analogue display and an uplit figurine. New interior trim choices include Grey Stained Ash wood finished with hand-stained ‘leaves’.

A new-for-2024 fabric called Duality Twill is made from natural bamboo fibres and took more than a year to develop. Finishing a complete Cullinan Series II interior with this textile requires 2.2 million stitches, and takes more than 20 hours.

V12 engine with up to 600hp

Rolls-Royce has carried over the existing twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine, which produces up to 600hp in the Cullinan Black Badge. With 90 percent of Cullinans now driven by their owners – rather than solely by a chauffeur – an engaging experience was said to be a priority.

Chris Brownridge, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented: “In 2018, Cullinan reframed super-luxury motoring, enabling Rolls-Royce clients to experience the brand’s hallmark magic carpet ride regardless of the terrain and in every corner of the world.

“In the six years since, Cullinan has attracted entirely new groups of clients to Rolls-Royce and profoundly altered perceptions of what a Rolls-Royce motor car is, and what it can mean to its owner.”

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research